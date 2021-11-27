The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, has said the negative impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the nation’s economy had underscored the need for fiscal responsibility on the part of Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs).

Dr. Yemi-Esan said this during the service-wide sensitization webinar for the 2021 Federal Civil Service Innovation competition held on November 23, 2021 in Abuja.

According to a statement by the director of communications in the office of the Head of service, AbdulGaniyu Aminu, she urged the competitors in this year’s innovation challenge to focus their ideas on reducing waste, cutting cost of governance and enhancing revenue generation, adding, “We must begin to block revenue leakages and improve revenue generation.”

“Our aim is to ensure that we evolve a new civil service that is professional, meritocratic, technologically- driven and world class for sustainable national development” she added.

To attain this goal, Dr. Yemi-Esan added that “we must be prepared to change our attitude by working locally and thinking globally in all ramifications.”

Besides creating a platform to prevent the suppression of innovative ideas and encourage creativity in the public service, the annual Innovation competition has yielded positive outcomes, she added.

Earlier in her remarks, the permanent secretary, special duties office (SDO), Mrs. Ibiene Roberts, said the culture of innovation was essential in the public service to increase service efficiency, minimize cost of governance as well as increase productivity.