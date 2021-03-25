ADVERTISEMENT

By Bidon Mibzar, Abuja

Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has advised Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure strict compliance with service and establishment matters so that their Organisation can stand the test of time.

A press statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Office of the head of the civil service of the federation, Mr. AbdulGaniyu Aminu revealed that the head of service said this when she received on a courtesy call, the Chairman of Competition and Consumption Tribunal (CCPT), Hajia Saratu Shafi and the Executive Vice Chairman, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr. Babatunde Irukera in her office, on Thursday, in Abuja.

The head of service who stated that agencies that do not have proper structures may eventually crumble because they may not be able to weather possible storms in the future, also urged the Commission to be prepared to defend its manpower position so as to have a solid structure from the start, adding that the organisation must stand firm and be strong.

While advising the Commission to ensure that essential manpower budgeting was carried out properly before recruitment, she assured that her Office will render the necessary support to enable the Commission achieve its mandate.

Speaking earlier, the Vice-Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Mr. Babatunde Irukera said the Commission would appreciate the assistance of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation on issues relating to organogram, recruitment, training and accommodation to enhance smooth take off.

Nigeria, he said, was one of the top 19 countries that did not embrace competition framework in time, thereby giving rein to business monopoly. He said that this has now been redressed as competitiveness has been added to the mandate of the Commission, adding that this will go a long way in breaking monopoly in the scheme of things.