The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has received a document containing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) that would assist civil servants to embrace new ways of doing things as well as promote the delivery of services in an effective and efficient way.

The head of service made the disclosure during the occasion of the formal handing over of the SOP by the chairman of the Africa Initiative for Governance, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, a privatea organisation partnering with the office of the head of the civil service of the federation to develop effective system that complies with the civil service regulations and standards.

She said the document will assist officers understand and document their business processes which she

said is a fundamental prerequisite for digitalization.

While warning that the service cannot continue to do things using the old analogue procedures, Yemi-Esan called on officers to be dynamic in their approach towards service delivery, further explaining that since the world is evolving with new standards and procedures that is effective in reducing operational errors, the service cannot be left

behind.

“As you may be aware, the main objective of SOPs is to develop an effective system that complies with industry-specific regulations and standards, to significantly reduce or avoid operational errors as well as unwanted work variations. SOPs also ensure the repeatability and consistency of the performance of any type of process.

It helps employees to perform complicated tasks: ones in which remembering every detail of a procedure can be difficult or in which a precise sequence of steps is essential.

“It is instructive to note that in view of the importance of the SOP Manuals to the seamless implementation of the Enterprise Content Management Solution (ECMS) and in line with international bestpractices, the Office decided to take the lead and has gone further to

approve the immediate Service-wide development of SOPs starting with four selected MDAs as pilot.

“These MDAs are: Federal Civil Service Commission, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, State House and the Federal Ministry of Transportation”, she said.

The number one civil servant further reiterated that going forward, her office in collaboration with the AIG, has initiated plans to obtain relevant International Organization for Standardization (ISO)certification which she said is an independent, non- governmental, international organization that develops standards to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems.

She said they are also working with SERVICOM which will play a very important role in ensuring compliance and effective implementation across MDAs.