Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) has shut down Vedic Lifecare Hospital, Lagos, for engaging foreign doctors and nurses who have not been certified to practice in Nigeria.

The executive secretary of the agency, Dr Abiola Idowu, who made the disclosure in Lagos, said the hospital was shut down for engaging three foreign doctors and a nurse with unverified certificates and without licenses from any professional body.

Idowu stated that the closure of the hospital does not affect the in-patients, while revealing that the agency is aware that some facilities are engaging Foreign-Based Transient Medical Doctors (FBTMD) who come into the state, stay for a period of time to provide medical care to patients and perform medical procedures following which they return to their respective countries.

In her response, the chairman, HEFAMAA Governing Board, Dr Yemisi Solanke-Koya, said the practice raises consequential concerns regarding the regulatory oversight of healthcare in the state.

The concerns according to her focuses on whether the facilities where the FBTMDs provide medical care are registered with and meet the standards required by HEFAMAA; whether the FBTMDs themselves possess the requisite credentials and experience required to practice the designated specialties they travel to the state for and whether the provisions made for the realm of continuity of care of the patients when the FBTMDs leave the state meet the standard of care.

The chairman warned hospitals in Lagos to desist from using foreigners whose certificates and licenses have not been verified by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

She however indicated that the commissioner for Health in the State, Professor Akin Abayomi has directed that the Agency implement a FBTMD policy that will ensure that FBTMDs are approved by the Medical Dental Council of Nigeria to practice medicine in the country adding that such approval must be submitted and duly registered with HEFAMAA prior to commencing the practice of medicine in the state to safeguard the health, safety and welfare of Lagosians and hold the facilities engaging FTDMBs accountable.