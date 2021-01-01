By our Correspondents |

After the recent announcement of the selected reopening of land borders, residents of those communities are appreciative of the improved fortunes the new directive will bring for them, even as full commercial activities are yet to fully take off in some of the borders

Though, the federal government recently gave series of reasons connected to trans-border security (banditry, proliferation of small and light weapons, as well as smuggling, illegal migration, drug trafficking) among others for the closure of Nigeria’s land borders, locals at Illela border in Sokoto State say such reasons were not enough.

Some of them while reacting to the reopening of the border at Illela town, headquarters of Illela local government area said economic activities over the years had been crippled, hence increasing the crime rate rather than reducing it.

Security personnel at the border post declined official comment on the reopening, but it looked like they were pleased with the development.

A customs officer at the border post who spoke on condition of anonymity said they were almost rendered useless while the closure lasted.

According to him, besides that, their revenue generation dropped drastically within that period, and the entire post was gradually turning into an abandoned structure.

Reacting on their part, locals welcomed the reopening as according to them, it has helped in reviving their economic activities.

A businessman at the Illela town, Muhammad Haruna, said the federal government must have realized that closure of land borders wasn’t any immediate solution to the nation’s security challenges.

According to him, those smuggling light weapons and contrabands do so using illegal routes because of the porous nature of our borders.

He further alleged criminals often get their supplies from trans-border herders who use bush paths to enter the country from all fronts.

Haruna who noted that foreigners who transact legitimate businesses in Nigeria often ensure that they do the right thing by getting all the vital documents, added that the closure was almost ruining their relationship.

Giving reasons for his submission, Haruna said aside the fact that they share several things in common including biological relationship with the people of Niger Republic, they had always lived in peace with each other.

He asked if the border closure had helped in curtailing the insecurity in any way, rather adding to the pains of ordinary Nigerians.

In Ikom, a commercial nerve centre and a town that shares boundary with Cameroon, residents hailed the reopening. The morale of residents of the community and adjoining villages of Efraya, Agbokim Waterfall, Etomi seem to have received a boost over the development.

A resident, Mrs. Otoji Mfam, said she was happy with the development, stressing that the closure of Mfum borders had inflicted economic hardship on the community.

To some, it reduced the level of lawlessness within the border communities as young men who hitherto used to be involved in brisk businesses making quick money from sales of smuggled fuel and trading in contraband goods were quiet because they didn’t have opportunity to make quick money to foment trouble.

The chairman, IKom LGA, Hon. Kinsley Egumi, stated that he was yet to have any complaint of breach of peace and security since the announcement by the federal government.

“Just some weeks ago, security personnel were taken for training to enhance their performance at the border post. Unless I am briefed by security agents working at the border post regarding the state of security I cannot make any remark on the issue.

Part of the reasons why residents of the communities jubilated was the reduction in prices for goods and services, particularly rice. Other consumables like tomatoes which also went high given the nearness of communities in Ikom and Etung LGA which are very close to Cameroon. For instance, tomatoes from northern Nigeria to Ikom and Etung are costlier considering the transport cost, while tomatoes from Cameroon are cheaper. All these encumbrances made life difficult for residents throughout the period of border closure.

The council chairman called on the federal government to put every measure necessary on ground to check entry and exit of small and light arms/weapons.

He said in as much as security of lives and property is important to the federal government, food and the people’s well-being is also paramount.

Egumi stated that before the border reopening economic hardship in the area was at its peak.

Activities Lull At Seme, Maigatari Borders

At the Seme Border Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the public relations officer, Hussaini Abdullahi, said activities had not started yet.

He said, “We have not started anything yet. Even before the federal government pronouncement on border reopening, the Seme border command has been suppressing smuggling and illegal activities, so how come the border reopening will be a yardstick for illegal activities to thrive again. The command is sustaining the fight against smuggling and illegal activities vigorously.

Speaking on the issue of illegal migrants, he said, “I think the Immigration is the best position to answer you on that.

“However, the Idiroko border is among borders that are yet to be reopened hence, no activities going on for now.”

Despite the federal government’s announcement of the reopening of Maigatari and some other land borders in Nigeria, commercial activities are yet to resume around the Nigeria-Niger border in Maigatari local government area of Jigawa State.

During a visit to the area, our correspondent observed that the people were pleased with the reopening though it had yet to take effect with regard to commercial activities.

All the blockages mounted around the border were removed, while people moved freely.

A resident, Muammd Shafiu, said they were happy with the reopening.

“We are eager to see the full resumption of particularly commercial activities around the border as we solely depend on international trade.

“As we keep disturbing the Immigration and Customs on the need to allow us to start transporting our goods and service they told us that they were waiting for the circular to that effect.

“On Tuesday, December 29, a Customs officer address the businessman and other people saying they were just waiting to receive the terms and reference, particularly referring to the goods that are allowed through the border.

“The officer assured us that as soon as they receive the circular they would not hesitate to let business activities resume”.

The Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Immigration Service Jigawa State Command, Mr Nura Usman Ibrahim, said from the very day President Muhammad Buhari announced reopening, the Comptroller General of Immigration, Mr Muhammad Babande, gave them directive to allow people move in and out.

“We are implementing the directives and you can see the movement of people around,” he said.