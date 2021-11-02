Hotwire Media, which is part of the HWP Group, has just signed a promotional deal with an artiste called Spot Maq, under the guardianship of Isi Adenike Adeeko.

Adeeko in a chat with LEADERSHIP, said the new talent has the skills and talent to thrive on the music scene.

Spot Maq, who was born on January 13, 2000 is from a family of six children, was born and raised in Kaduna State, and has just recently finished his University education from A.B.U Zaria.

According to her, the HWP Media Group has a mission to improve the lifestyle of entertainment creatives while focusing on the development, delivery, and growing entertainment industry across Nigeria and diaspora through the production and promotion of high-quality sounds.

She said, “Spot maq is brash, young, and brilliant at telling his own story in his own distinctive way.

“He would be dropping two singles All over and Jo lo.Where he has fiercely displayed his wide range of skills capable of blowing up your minds as well as speakers.

“He comfortably navigates the styles of Hip-Hop, Commercial RnB with a touch of Reggaeton and Moombahton thrown in.”

Isi Adenike Adeeko further stated that music is always the domain of the younger generation who are entrusted to mould and fashion it into a future that is uniquely theirs.

“With Spot maq in the fast lane, that future is looking ever so bright with him in the music scene,” she added.