The issue of high agency charge is majorly predominant in houses in city centres. Not that there is scarcity of houses but the problem is the conditions which are imposed by proprietors. In the same vein, high cost of commercial property rentals and other associated charges are staving off entrepreneurial spirit among prospective small business owners who need shops and outlets to thrive.

LEADERSHIP Sunday findings reveals that exorbitant charges in the name of ‘agents and agreements fees’ have become source of worry to many residents and disincentive to businesses. Although, agency practice is a lucrative segment of the property industry, which allows for certain service fees, it has however, become an all comers affair. Standard of practice shows that agency fees for tenancy agreements is 10 per cent of the tenancy rates.

For instance, if the property is going for N500, 000 per annum, the agency fee will be 10 per cent of N500, 000 which amounts to N50, 000 yearly. Expectedly, if the agent is collecting 2 years rent, that’s N50, 000 x 2 years which is N100, 000. In terms of sales of property, the charge is usually 5 per cent of the total price paid for the property. Shockingly agency fees are the responsibility of the buyer or tenant, not that of the landlord or seller.

Kingsley Tochukwu is a medical doctor looking for accommodation in Enugu. He just graduated from medical school. For him, the process was this simple- find an agent from friends or online; register with one or two of the agents for about N2,000 to N5,000; book a date for them to show you houses; pay for their transport; see a house you like; get in touch with the landlord; and pay for the housewhich includes ten per cent of the rent as the agent’s fee. As glories as this may seem, it is fraught with scams, cheats, price inflation and the attendant mental exhaustion. A real estate agent is ideally a licensed professional who arranges real estate transactions, putting buyers and sellers together and acting as their representative in negotiations.

They usually are compensated completely by a commission—a percentage of the property’s purchase price—so their income depends on their ability to close a deal. In Maryland District of Enugu, Kinsley Achi, a Medical Laboratory student of the University of Nigeria said house agency racketeering has become so brazen that every student living around the area has become a real estate agent just to collect the mobilisation fee paid by home seekers.

He said: “They will tell you that they have an apartment for let and then insist you must pay the mobilisation fee before you’d be shown a house. This has made house search more difficult, especially for indigent students who seek an off-campus accommodation. “This is reflected in the initial amount we paid as rent. We paid N220, 000 at first but were to pay N120, 000 subsequently. The agency fee is about half the actual rent. As a student, it grieves me,” Achi lamented. In Abuja, Ekpenyong Ita narrated how he wasted N22, 000 on agents within three days without seeing any good home to pay for. “The moment the agent tells you he has gotten your choice apartment, don’t jubilate yet, just go and see it first. Most times, this turns out to be opposite of what you really want.

The house might look good on the side but the interior is either too small or in much disrepair. “After some days of searching, we finally found a place that I liked. I really wanted to pay the rent for the new place immediately, but after speaking with the landlord, I realised that my annual salary will not afford the apartment,” he said. Why the stress of looking for a house in town when you can’t afford it,” Ita asked. Also, Youth Corps member in Lagos, Paul Odogwu who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sunday via telephone said even when a friend helped him to find the apartment, there was an unwritten code that mandates the payment of agency fees. “I saw the house and I loved it. I did not even have money for agency and agreement immediately.

The agent was worried- there was no way she will let me in without me paying her fee. “But the good thing was that the landlady already liked me so she said she will keep the house for me until I pay completely. “By then, the agent was already planning to bring someone else with full payment. Four days later , I made the full payment and parked in,” he said. Traditionally, an agent is paid a commission that is a percentage of the property’s sale or rental price.

However, with online listings allowing consumers to do much of the shopping on their own without help from an agent, the traditional payment structure is changing. Darlington Uzor, an Abuja resident said he found his apartment on an online real estate site. After calling to meet with the real owners, he still paid the agency fee which is 10 per cent of the actual rent. “Getting a good apartment is very difficult. Most houses you see online aren’t what they really are. But if you choose to meet with agents, they will collect a mobilisation fee, some will drive you around and you will fuel their vehicle,” he said. Another aggrieved tennant, Mallam Yusuf Abdullahi thinks that third party between landlords and tenants are seriously contributing to the high cost of renting apartments in the country. “If the government intends to introduce any regulation, it should be in the area of third party, their activities are not funny to tenants and even the landlords.

He added However, some real estate agents who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sunday debunked some of the allegations of fraud and rental increases levelled against them while attributing it to the activities of quacks in the job. According to David Enwefa, the MD of Planwell Homes and Properties in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, there are standard procedures to follow to make real estate agency business in Nigeria successful. He said they do get clients through referrals, recommendations and online advertisements. He acknowledged that the standard fee paid to agents is 10 per cent of the actual value of the property.

“For example, a rent of N2 million will attract an agent fee of N200, 000 and this is paid by the client.” He however, advised clients to be wary of fraudsters who pose as real estate agents. He also warned clients to make sure they receive and sign a letter of contract prepared by a legal practitioner before they pay the rent. “Never pay your rent to the agent. Pay to the landlord.” he added.

According to Igwe Henry, the chief executive officer of OwnPropertii Conxultants, a real estate consulting firm in Enugu, the charges by estate agents have been influenced by unlicensed practitioners like lawyers, retirees and unemployed graduates infiltrating the profession. “These have made the number of agents on the streets outrageous.

If a home seeker wanot to rent a house, you will pass through chains of agents and this influences the price you pay. You may be looking to rent a house of N100,000 with the standard 10 per cent agency fee but when about five agents are involved in the process, there is no way all of them will agree to share the 10 per cent,” he said. He lamented that lawyers have also got themselves so immersed in agency fee drama even after collecting their legal fees.

“This has led agents into fixing the agency fee according to the number of agents involved. This has made house search here in Enugu so tough for home seekers,” Igwe added. Other experts in the industry who spoke across the country observed that agency fees are not illegal as they stand for reward for the service rendered to both the landlord and prospective tenant or a buyer looking for a house lease or a shop space. But they are worried about the high charges.

Regrettably, non-professionals, who perpetrate all manners of frauds as well as charge high rates from unsuspecting clients who patronise them have inundated the practice. They observed with dismay that activities of quacks in some locations are also causing the high charges, stating that such individuals are just out to profit from every property transactions and they don’t bother whether it is necessary to charge certain fees. For some members of NIESV who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sunday said: “we are not allowed to charge more than 10 per cent. If you have a shop that goes for N120, 000, you don’t have to charge more than 10 per cent, legal fee is supposed to be ten per cent. A property owner who resides in Abuja said, Architect Ugochukwo Chima said:

“The charges asked for have various components. You are paying agency fee because the person whose service you have enlisted has to be paid for the services rendered for enabling you to get a space. There are terms and conditions attached to taking the space, which comes in the form of legal fees, to prepare documentations so that both parties could be aware of their contractual obligations. There are obligations the tenant has to bear; shop owner also has responsibility too. A lawyer would do the documentation and the services must be paid for”. He buttressed.

Meanwhile, in Lagos, the Lagos State House of Assembly is set to pass a new bill to regulate operations in the real estate sector. The bill seeks to create a regulatory authority to oversee, monitor, regulate and manage the property transactions in Lagos State. The chairman, Committee on Housing, Bisi Yusuff, said it has become necessary for the assembly to take the issue confronting the real estate seriously through necessary legislation. He said the bill was aimed at checking the excesses of operators in the industry and reducing quackery in the sector.

However, some estate operators have expressed worry over the proposed bill and complained that it did not provide for parallel regulation of the informal and formal sectors of real estate. The National President of Estate Rents and Commission Agents Association of Nigeria, Godwin Alenkhe, said that estate surveyors and valuers were omitted in the composition of the board, adding that the bill was an amendment to 2007 law on real estate.

A member of the Association of Estate Agents in Nigeria, Bolaji Raymond, said that the bill did not provide for parallel regulation of the people in informal and formal sectors of real estate. He lamented that there was no penalty for not meeting the requirements for registration, stressing that the only stated penalty was for those that had initially registered. Raymond said, “Section 27 of the bill talks about eligible applicants, who did not register. Most of the people on the streets are not registered and what they do is not criminalised or penalised in the bill. “With Section 16, we are encouraging what we are running away from as an individual does not need to register with the CAC according to the bill.