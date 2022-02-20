Everyone looks forward to moving into their new home but with agents standing in between the home seeker and the landowners, the experience is fraught with fraud, frustrations but sometimes fulfillment still. VICTOR OKEKE writes on this challenge.

Last week, the Senate of the Nigerian National Assembly passed through the second reading a bill seeking to stop landlords in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from demanding yearly advance rent payment from tenants.

In his lead debate, Senator Adeyemi explained that the intention was to reduce advance payment for new tenants to three months and, thereafter, proceed on a monthly payment schedule.

According to him, the bill will make life less stressful for low-income earners in the nation’s capital as yearly house rent payments breed corruption and huge inequality.

“In the FCT, landlords demand between one to three years advance rent,” the lawmaker stated. “This automatically has a huge burden on the masses. Our economy has not fared better in supporting the advance payment.

“This tenancy system has continuously impoverished Nigerians. Many residents of FCT are finding it difficult to cope with huge rent payments, therefore, legislation must be made towards a better society.

“This Bill seeks to reduce advance payment for new tenants to three months, seeks to protect low-income earners from any form of oppression, seeks to provide a window of legal action for any form of oppression, and a safety net for landlords against any tenant. This Bill is targeted at making life meaningful for people who voted for all of us as lawmakers.”

The bill in Abuja is a fall out of the experience of many home seekers across Nigeria and not just in the FCT. In Lagos alone, there are daily tales of house seekers who pay exorbitant fees to agents for houses they have never seen and may eventually not like. Why? The houses are scarce and with an massive increase in urban population combined with rapid urbanization, the competition is indeed fierce.

The result is that citizens are left at the mercy of real estate agents- ideally a licensed professional who arranges real estate transactions, putting buyers and sellers together and acting as their representative in negotiations. They usually are compensated completely by a commission—a percentage of the property’s purchase price—so their income depends on their ability to close a deal.

In Maryland District of Enugu, Kingsley Achi, a Medical Laboratory student of the University of Nigeria said house agency racketeering has become so brazen that every student living around the area has become a real estate agent just to collect the mobilisation fee paid by home seekers.

“They will tell you that they have an apartment for rent and then insist you must pay the mobilisation fee before you’d be shown a house.

This has made house search more difficult especially for indigent students who seek an off-campus accommodation.

This is reflected in the initial amount we paid as rent. We paid N220, 000 at first but were to pay N120, 000 subsequently. The agency fee is about half the actual rent. As a student, it grieves me,” Achi said.

In Abuja, Ekpenyong Ita narrated how he wasted N22, 000 on agents within three days without seeing any good home to pay for.

“The moment the agent tells you he has gotten your choice apartment, don’t jubilate yet, just go and see it first. Most times, this turns out to be a direct opposite of what you want. The house might look good on the side but the interior is either too small or in much disrepair.

Later, after days of searching we finally found a place that I like. I really wanted to pay the rent for this place immediately, but after speaking with the landlord, I realised that my annual salary will not afford the apartment,” he said.

Why the stress of looking for a house in town when you can’t afford it,” Ita asked?

Also, National Youth Service Corps member in Lagos, Paul Odogwu said even when a friend helped him to find the apartment, there was an unwritten code that mandates the payment of agency fees.

“I saw the house and I loved it. I did not even have money for agency and agreement immediately. The agent was worried- there was no way they will let me in without me paying her agent fees.

“But the good thing was that the landlady already liked me so she said she will keep the house for me until I pay completely.

By then, the agent was already planning to bring someone else with full payment. Four days later I made the full payment and parked in,” he said.

Traditionally, an agent is paid a commission that is a percentage of the property’s sale or rental price. However, with online listings allowing consumers to do much of the shopping on their own without help from an agent, the traditional payment structure is changing.

Darlington Uzor, an Abuja resident said he found his apartment on an online real estate site. After calling to meet with the real owners, he still paid the agency fee which is 10 per cent of the actual rent.

“Getting a good apartment is very difficult. Lots of houses you see online aren’t what they really are. But if you choose to meet with agents, they will collect a mobilisation fee, some will drive you around and you will fuel their vehicle,” he said.

However, some real estate agents who spoke to LEADERSHIP Weekend debunked some of the allegations of fraud and rental increases leveled against them while attributing it to the activities of quacks in the job.

According to David Enwefa, the MD of Planwell Homes and Properties in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, there are standard procedures to follow to make a success of the real estate agency business in Nigeria.

He said they do get clients through referrals, recommendations and online advertisements.

He explained that the standard fee for the agent is 10 per cent of the actual value of the property. For example, a rent of N2 million will attract an agent fee of N200, 000 and this is paid by the client.

“As an agent you have to be smart and speak well. You are talking to people who have millions and already they see you as a scam. So, you have to prove them wrong by your comportment and speech mannerisms otherwise they will leave you for another agent who they see as more genuine.

“They agency work is not all about waking up and looking for houses and letting the client in. The agent has to be genuine and true and have a good office. As part of this, you will let the home seeker and the landlord meet but do not let them exchange contacts otherwise they will cut you off,” Enwefa said.

He advises clients to be wary of fraudsters who posted as real estate agents. “Ensure you do your own underground checks and make sure to meet the landlord or his legal representative. After inspecting the property, try to go behind the agent to seek more information about the property, especially through the security guards and others who live around the property to make sure there are no encumbrances on it.”

He warns clients to make sure they receive and sign a letter of contract prepared by a legal practitioner before they pay the rent. “Never pay your rent to the agent. Pay to the landlord.” he added.

Most times there could be more than one agent on a property full stop there is the principal agent who knows a landlord and then the secondary agents who know the clients themselves. This will eventually increase the charges paid on rent except the agents choose to divide the 10 per cent among themselves.

According to Igwe Henry, the chief executive officer of Own Propertii Conxultants, a real estate consulting firm in Enugu, the charges by estate agents have been influenced by unlicensed practitioners like lawyers, retirees and unemployed graduates infiltrating the profession.

“These have made the number of agents on the streets outrageous. If you, being a home seeker, want to rent a house, you will pass through chains of agents and this influences the price you pay. You may be looking to rent a house of N100,000 with the standard 10 per cent agency fee but when about five agents are involved in the process, there is no way all of them will agree to share the 10 per cent,” he said.

He lamented that lawyers have also got themselves so immersed in this agency fee after collecting their legal fees.

“This has led agents into fixing the agency fee according to the number of agents involved. This has made house search here in Enugu so tough for home seekers,” Igwe added.

Meanwhile, in Lagos, the Lagos State House of Assembly has passed a new bill to regulate operations in the real estate sector.

The bill seeks to create a regulatory authority to oversee, monitor, regulate and manage the property transactions in Lagos State.

Signing the bill into law this Monday, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the law to regulate the real estate transactions in Lagos State will help to protect the citizens; the unsuspecting Lagosians who fall prey to many real estate professionals, adding that the law will also help players in the real estate sector to know what is expected of them and for government to be able to track who is doing what in the sector.

“It is really about ease of doing business and ensuring that we can continue to attract private sector investments into the real estate space. We believe this law will be the very first in the country that has taken a deep dive into what is happening in that space and it further strengthens our intervention in housing through the Ministry of Housing,” Sanwo-Olu said.

It is expected that the new law would strengthen government and citizens’ engagement and relationships and for residents of the state to continue to live in an atmosphere where the rule of law is enshrined for people and to know what is expected of them.

However, some estate operators have expressed worry over the law and complained that it did not provide for parallel regulation of the informal and formal sectors of real estate.

The National President of Estate Rents and Commission Agents Association of Nigeria, Godwin Alenkhe, said that estate surveyors and valuers were omitted in the composition of the board.

A member of the Association of Estate Agents in Nigeria, Bolaji Raymond, said that the law did not provide for parallel regulation of the people in informal and formal sectors of real estate.

He added that there was no penalty for not meeting the requirements for registration, stressing that the only stated penalty was for those that had initially registered.