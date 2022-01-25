Majority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, has welcomed his 28th child.

Doguwa disclosed this in Abuja at the plenary session of the House on Tuesday while responding to a congratulatory comment from the House minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu.

The leader promised that he will still produce more as he is still active and prepared to have 30 children before the 2023 elections.

According to him, “this is no longer news. It is no longer news because this thing happened in the last 24 hours. It is true that my beloved family has gotten an additional one person. It is a bouncing baby girl.

“The mother and the baby are hale and hearty. The husband is still active. I am here and I thank God that I kept my word with the House that while I had 27 I promised you that I would continue counting. By the grace of God and your prayers, the count would continue.”

