By ABAH ADAH, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called for the right policies and synergy that would enable the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) electrify the over 80 million Nigerians said to be without access to electricity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, in his opening remarks during the second and final session of the REA organised 2-day REA-NASS (National Assembly) Workshop on “Rural Electrification Programmes: Legislation, Implementation, and Sustainability” in Abuja.

The first session held much earlier in October was between REA and the Senate.

The Speaker said, “We hope to see the strengthening of the Agency through policies that will provide the enabling environment for the Agency to do more towards electrifying Nigerians.”

Harping on the need for synergy to move the sector forward, Gbajabiamila, whose message was presented by the Chairman House Committee on Power, Hon. Magaji Aliyu, assured that the House of Representatives will be working with REA towards proper budgeting of constituency projects in the area of electricity.

On his part, the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jeddy-Agba stressed the need for greater collaborate with REA to enable the agency succeed in carrying out its mandate.

“We must continue to collaborate to do all that it takes to ensure that Nigeria’s massive renewable energy resources are efficiently utilized to energize communities, schools, businesses and other critical sectors across Nigeria,” he said.

While speaking, the managing director/CEO, REA, Ahmad Sahilijo Ahmad, reiterated the agency’s efforts at collaborating with both local and international development partners to bring electricity to the people, adding that some smaller communities across the country have already been provided with mini grids which will be eventually linked to the national grid through technology to power their communities.

He said REA is providing a sustainable market that allows private sector investors to come into the sector and relate directly with the communities who pay to the investors for the services being rendered.