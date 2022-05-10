The House of Representatives has, for the third time within two weeks, summoned another emergency plenary.

The agenda of the emergency sitting, which will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, is to amend a fundamental error in the newly passed Electoral Act, 2022.

A terse statement by the clerk of the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, on Tuesday, said: “This is to inform all Hon Members, staff, media and the general public that the House hereby reconvenes for an emergency plenary session against tomorrow, Wednesday, 11th May, 2022 at 11:00am.

“This session has become necessary especially as to amend a fundamental error in the Electoral Act. The House regrets this short notice and implores all Members to be present.”