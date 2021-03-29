BY CHIKA IZUORA, Lagos

Economists, industrialists and financial analysts have revealed how hike in fuel price would negatively impact households in Nigeria.

Speaking in separate interviews with LEADERSHIP yesterday, they said unless the federal government provides ways to cushion the effect of any increase in the price of petrol, many households in the country could be spending up to over 70 percent of their income on goods and services which they were buying for less before.

There have been reactions from Nigerians since last week when the group managing director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, disclosed that the company may soon withdraw its monthly spend of N120 billion on petrol.

The concern of most economists and financial analysts has been the implication of such policy on inflation in the country. Already, headline inflation in the country, which has been in double digits since 2016, hit a four-year peak of 17.33 percent in February, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Speaking with LEADERSHIP yesterday, Gbade Aderopo, an Ibadan-based industrialist said with food inflation as high as 25 percent in February, any hike in the price of petroleum products now will lead to higher inflationary trends and affect most households negatively because the cost of almost everything in the country will go up.Another industrialist who craved anonymity said the government needs to start work on the rehabilitation of moribund refineries and encourage more Nigerians to build modular refineries so that the nation will have no business importing refined petrol, which is what is consuming the income of the government.

Also, an associate professor of economics at the Lagos Business School, Dr. Bongo Adi, told LEADERSHIP yesterday that fuel cost is a major determinant of inflation because in the consumption basket of households and individuals, transportation cost is about 30 percent.

‘‘For you to do anything, you have to move. You go to school, work, market; anything that involves movement is transportation cost. After food, the next component in household spending in Nigeria is transportation. Food inflation is already hitting the skies. On the average, it is about 25 percent, (which is) higher than 17 percent headline inflation. Transportation cost affects inflation. When you put this together, you begin to have some ideas of the impact this intended policy may have on inflation. If petrol is sold for N236, headline inflation will increase by 8 percent. So, you are talking about inflation hitting 25 percent. The margin between food inflation and headline inflation right now is around 8 percent, so if you add 8 percent to 8 percent, food inflation will then increase by 16 percent. With that high level of inflation, what you are going to have is stagflation in the economy.

‘‘It means the economy will not be growing, there will be loss of jobs and unemployment that is already more than 30 percent will be hitting 40 to 50 percent; underemployment will be more and you will now have a high level of insecurity because most people will be hungry. Also, money will be scarce and the exchange rate will hit the skies. It will have ripple effects and the implication will be massive,’’ he said.

On his part, a development economist, Dr Tayo Bello, said that the government needs to make provision to cushion the effects of subsidy removal or else the negative impact on the masses will be too much as the cost of goods and services will skyrocket to more than 70 percent.

An entrepreneurship and business management expert, Dr. Timi Olubiyi, told LEADERSHIP that fuel subsidy removal now without anything to cushion the effects will have a negative impact on Nigerians because fuel drives transportation, which is a key factor in production. He added that with the removal of subsidy on petrol price, an upward level in the price of goods and services is inevitable.

‘‘We are likely to see more people fall below the poverty line as their disposable income will further shrink,’’ he said.

For most Nigerians, allowing the nation’s refineries to deteriorate to the extent that the country now depends solely on imported refined fuel by successive governments is a clear indication that the government never had the interest of Nigerians in mind. However, some stakeholders agree that the removal of subsidy is a necessary step towards the long-needed reform, since the country has failed to make refineries work.

The director-general of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Muda Yusuf, sees the rising crude oil price as a double-edged sword.

“The development is good for oil revenue, forex earnings, foreign reserves, forex market liquidity, and possibly the naira exchange rate,” he said.

The founder and managing director, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Mr. Johnson Chukwu, has advised the government to use the excess revenue from the rising cost to defray the country’s huge loan portfolio and do away with subsidy.

Fuel subsidy removal has been a very topical and delicate issue in Nigeria. For marketers and people in government, if the country must move forward in infrastructural development, the government needs to end the subsidy it is paying on petroleum products.

So, last year, the federal government decided to take the bull by the horns by announcing that it had deregulated the downstream sector. Again, in the 2021 budget, it made no budget for fuel subsidy. But, according to the NNPC, petrol is still being subsidised although under a new name called under recovery. Where then is the money coming from?

Sources said that under a policy of Direct Sale, Direct Supply of the NNPC, the corporation is selling directly to refiners and thus has access to foreign exchange. Moreso, as a result of the price control policy of the government, importing fuel is no longer attractive to marketers because it is no longer profitable. Most of them don’t even have access to forex.

In spite of government’s assurance that the proceeds from fuel subsidy withdrawal will be used judiciously and effectively to provide critical infrastructure that will cushion its effects, Nigerians, especially the organised labour, have remained resolute in their uncompromising stand against its removal.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had on Friday doused tension by announcing that there would be no hike in the current ex-depot price of petrol until the conclusion of ongoing engagement with organised labour and other stakeholders.