Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja will on November 24 rule on a no-case submission application filed by a couple accused of killing their housemaid, Joy Adole, in the Bariga area of the state.

The Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) arraigned the couple, Fortune and Stephen Nwankwo, before the court on a four-count charge of conspiracy, involuntary manslaughter.

The Nwankwos are accused of killing 19-year-old Adole on April 20, 2020, at their residence located at 18, Ogundola Street Bariga, Lagos.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. They claim that the deceased committed suicide by hanging herself in her bedroom.

While opposing the application yesterday, the prosecutor, Yusuf Sule, argued that the circumstantial evidence presented to the court by the prosecution proved that the defendants killed the deceased.

He said, “The deceased stays with the defendants and the defendants are the elders in the house.

“The medical report did not state that the deceased did not die from being hung from the ceiling. It only stated that because the body had been embalmed, the cause of death was not certain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, the same medical report said that she did not die of suicide,” Sule maintained.

The lawyer submitted that the Supreme Court had decided that in instances where medical reports had not been provided, a cause of death could be proved from circumstantial evidence.

Earlier, the defence counsel, Prof Paul Ananaba (SAN) while addressing the court said that the Directorate of Public Prosecution’s advice in the case stated that no case of murder had been established.