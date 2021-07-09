Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has decried that there are a number of empty houses in urban areas across Nigeria.

Fashola said going around urban centers across the country, such as Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos, Port Harcourt, Onitsha, Asaba and many other major cities, one would see there were many empty houses.

He said, “There is a housing deficit in urban cities no doubt, yes there are empty houses in the rural areas and even in the urban centres where there is deficit.

“If you go to many rural areas in Nigeria, you will discover that there are empty houses there that nobody is occupying.”

Fashola said this yesterday, during the inauguration of the board of directors of the federal housing authority (FHA), held at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said the inauguration would enable the appointees to participate in the decision making process that would affect the lives of millions of Nigerians, who would partake and benefit of the prosperity that a housing economy offers.

He added that the policy of the government is to deliver affordable housing, acceptable to Nigerians, saying the agencies are the implementing arms “for housing delivery through FHA.

“This board has a very strong mobilization in terms of grassroots mobilization. It also has strong professionals as we find out and they also have the capacity to build the economy and they will bring all of that capacity to play as we discover.”