Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano Dtate is set fulfill his promise for the provision of 5,000 housing units for teachers in the state to be known as Teachers Reserved Area (TRA).

Consequently, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the project has been signed by the state government with Family Homes Funds Limited.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the chief press secretary to the governor, Malam Abba Anwar, and made available to the journalists in Kano on Friday.

The statement said that the event took place at the Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro in Abuja in the presence of Senators from Kano, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, Barau I. Jibrin and Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, and members of the House of Representatives, members of the State Executive Council, and chairman of state branch of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), among other stakeholders.

The development is to help teachers own their private homes and make their life comfortable for them.

The state government has already provided 220 hectares of land for the project and all necessary documentations have been done.

At the occasion, the governor said: “We are making quality education a reality. Education is a thrust in our administration. We must give all the needed attention to our teachers.

“We are increasing the dignity of teaching profession in our state. As we are having Government Reserve Areas (GRAs) we are now going to have Teachers Reserve Areas.”

He revealed that the state government had series of discussions with NUT before the agreement was reached, adding that, “We will do all it takes to make this a reality.”

For their part, managing director of Family Homes, Mr Femi Adewole, assured that they would do their best to see that the project is executed in accordance with the set objectives.

All those who spoke at the event commended Governor Ganduje for the good work.

Senator representing Kano Central, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, praised the governor, emphasising that “This is one of the best legacies of this administration.”

Kano State NUT chairman, Muhammad Hambali, thanked the governor for his care and concern for teachers’ welfare, assuring that teachers would reciprocate the gesture.