The minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has said, houses under development in its various housing schemes would be allocated through online applications on a first-come-first-served basis.

He said the federal government is determined to provide houses to the public across all the states of the federation, stating that, the first phase of the houses had been completed; and the federal government would now focus on the second phase to bridge the deficit in the housing sector.

He added that, the housing schemes nationwide have also provided jobs to the citizens and boosted the economy of the people in the state, as all materials used are bought in the state.

Fashola, who disclosed this during an inspection of houses under the FG housing project in Bauchi, said, “the process is going to be on online platform, the form will be online and pay online, fill them, you don’t need to give anything under the table. It is first come first served, that is why it takes a little while.

“We also noticed some dampness and drainage issues in the completed houses. Our facility manager would address them and find a way of draining the water for the beneficiaries.”

The minister said that, all Nigerians are entitled to own real estate through the housing schemes, citing the FG’s commitment towards solving the nation’s housing deficit.

The presidency had earlier announced a N200 billion facility set aside for the Federal Government Social Housing Scheme is ready for disbursement, following the finalization of the agreement with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with a guarantee from the Federal Ministry of Finance for the scheme.

It is expected to be disbursed at 5% per annum, generate 1.8 million jobs and deliver houses to 1.5 million Nigerian families.