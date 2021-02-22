Since the transition to glory of the last occupant of the seat, Late Miskoom Hoomkwap Sule II 33 years ago, the stool still remains vacant, how do you feel about it?

To say that I am sad is to speak less of this episode. I can’t really figure out why Kwo Chiefdom will remain without a ruler for 33 years; For me I will rather say it’s an act of abomination and our fore fathers, wherever they are today, will be very sad with what is currently playing out. Of course, this is not part of the norms and values they impacted in us. I feel ashamed that our community has deteriorated and has been drawn back due to the leadership tussle. Imagine the development and government support that the Kwo communities would have enjoyed if there was a ruler all these years.

ADVERTISEMENT

You are contesting the position of Long Kwo with seasoned administrators and many other princes who have distinguished themselves in their chosen careers, why do you think you are most qualified?

The people of Kwo are yearning for a true and charismatic leader which is a good attribute of my personality. Over the years, I have worked with my people and understand their pains and sufferings. I have made a lot of impact and wide consultations with Kwo religious leaders, youths, the private sector and other relevant stakeholders who see me as competent. As I mentioned earlier, there is no way positive development will be actualised in any part of the world without leadership and I am the capable leader that can restore the fortune of the Kwo chiefdom.

What should the people of Kwo Chiefdom and the entire Plateau expect from your leadership if you make it?

A blueprint will be designed and implementation of the developmental projects within various areas of jurisdiction will be my primary focus. The goal of my kingship will be education, agricultural funding and support from donor agencies through grants and donations to all the communities within the Kwo Chiefdom.

The Kwo Chiefdom and the entire Quaan Pan Local Government Area (LGA) is an agrarian rural area, how do you intend to bring to bear your experience in the private sector?

The plan is to ensure that the people are well trained and equipped with the relevant skills to upgrade them after the SWOT analysis to the modern day mechanized farming through partnership with foreign, federal, state and local governments funding. Plants, machineries and seedlings will be sourced for mechanized farming alongside professional farmers.

What is your advice to co-contestants and the kings makers?

I strongly believe that all the contestants should have genuine concerns regarding the development of Kwo Chiefdom and as such, whoever emerges as Long Kwo should be accepted by all contestants in the bid to bring about lasting and sustainable development to our communities.

What is your appeal to the Plateau State government on its promise to ensure that all vacant traditional stools should be occupied in the state?

I want to sincerely thank His Excellency Rt. Hon Simon Bako Lalong and the Plateau State government for their support in ensuring a smooth transition. We also appeal to the state government to kindly fast track the electoral process and to create an enabling environment for the people of Kwo to elect a ruler for the Kwo Chiefdom accordingly. The Kwo communities is made up of peace-loving people and that is why we have been able to carry on for 33 years without a ruler. Today, some of our cultural values have been thrown over board and we believe it would be reawakened for a new dawn under the new chief.