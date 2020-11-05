A number of continental giants are making Thursday nights unmissable with the UEFA Europa League offering fascinating contests on a weekly basis.

It is the competition in which you can find legendary clubs undergoing a transitionary period, a rebuild of sorts. The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, and Atletico Madrid (all of whom have won European Cups in the past) have found their European footing with the UEL.

In the recent past, this season’s competition also features teams with UCL titles in their trophy cabinet, the most prominent among them being AC Milan. The Rossoneri face French side Lille in Group H this week with the two clubs putting impressive unbeaten records on the line. While they have won seven European Cups/UCL titles, Milan have never lifted the UEFA Cup or Europa League.

ADVERTISEMENT

One might suggest that the reason for this is their success in the primary tournament yet their last participation in a UCL tournament was in 2013-14, so it has hardly been in the way. No, the opposite is true: Milan had simply been down in the doldrums for much of that period.

The fallen Italian side spent many of the seasons after their last UCL appearance outside the top six with 2014-15 featuring an embarrassing 10th-place league finish.

However, this is not a time to dwell on that fallow era. The good times may indeed be back. Milan are top of Group H and also top of Serie A. And before you point out that the league season is only six games in, look at Milan’s form before the campaign started. You will find that they are currently on an undefeated streak of 24 games in all competitions, a record that stretches back several months.

The catalyst for this stunning upturn in fortunes was the January return of club legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The forward is now 39-years-old but his veteran status shows no signs of slowing him down. With eight goals in seven appearances in all competitions, Ibrahimovic continues to instil fear in the very best defenders. Manager Stefano Pioli also deserves more credit than he’s getting.

The ex-Lazio coach was appointed in October 2019 and contracted to coach for the rest of the season. The stunning results he was achieving convinced the board to extend his deal by two years. Lille will hope that they can end the extended honeymoon period that Ibrahimovic, Pioli, and Milan are enjoying. In second place in Ligue 1, Lille are unbeaten in their last 11 matches in all competitions.

What’s more, they can motivate themselves for this clash by looking back at footage of the Lille side of 2006 travelling to Italy and beating Milan 2-0 in the UCL group stage. Anyone interested in betting on history repeating can find good odds on that occurring.

To look at the prediction for this match and other football free predictions, visit Wincomparator, they have an in-depth preview of Milan vs Lille along with other matchday three highlights like Arsenal’s game against Molde and Leicester versus Braga.