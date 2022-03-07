The AID-Imoukhuede Foundation has Motivated 49 exceptional Nigerian public servants, who were among the 2021 graduating class of the AIG Public Leaders Programme, an executive education programme for public servants currently at the directorate level, who have the potential to be change-makers in their organisations.

According to a statement issued by the Foundation after the closing ceremony of the AIG Public Leaders Programme Class of 2021 held in Abuja recently, the 49 public servants were selected after a rigorous multistage process from across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria, working in different government ministries, departments, and agencies.

“Each participant was awarded a scholarship worth £11,500 each by the Foundation, to attend the programme delivered in partnership with the Blavatnik School of Goverment, University of Oxford,” the statement said.

Chairman of the Foundation Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, in his welcome address discussed the Foundation’s mission of driving public sector transformation, and the emphasised the role that partnerships such as those with the Blavatnik School of Government and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation played in actualising that mission.

In his special address HRH, Muhammadu Sanusi II, enjoined the programme graduates to use the learnings they received from the programme to drive change in their organisations. He stated that those who have the privilege of receiving world class training like that offered by the University of Oxford had a burden of responsibility to serve the nation and its people in integrity and purpose for national development.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan while giving a brief remark expressed her pleasure in witnessing the new crop of public sector leaders being developed through the AIG Public Leaders Programme. She commended the long-standing relationship between the Office of the Head of the Civil Service (OHCSF) and the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation and thanked the Foundation for supporting the OHCSF’s reform initiatives focused on improving public service delivery.

Dr Emmanuel Meribole Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategies in OHCSF in his remarks appreciated the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation for committing its resources to bringing the faculty of the University of Oxford to Nigeria to help build the capacity of the public sector workforce. He commended the graduates for the effort they invested in the programme and congratulated them on the projects that they have committed to working on in their organisations.

