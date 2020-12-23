It all started with the lifting of ban on campaigns and announcement of date of election by the Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission, GOSIEC.

The chairman of Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission, Sa’idu Awak announced that local government elections in the state would hold on December 19, 2020.

Awak said the commission was working towards ensuring the conduct of a peaceful and transparent election in line with the extant laws and protocols recommended by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The chairman stated at a meeting with stakeholders that a 90-day notice has been issued to all interested political parties who wish to participate in the elections.

Then followed the flag-off of campaigns by various political parties.

The flag-off of APC Campaign.

Ahead of the December 19 local government council election in Gombe state, the All Progressives Congress, (APC) flagged-off campaign and presented flags to its eleven candidates in the election.

Speaking at the ceremony which attracted thousands of party faithful at the Pantami township stadium on Tuesday 15th December, 2020, Gombe state governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya enjoined supporters of the APC in the state to come out en-masse and vote for the party to guarantee sustainable growth and development at the grassroots.

Governor Yahaya, represented by the secretary to the Gombe state government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi said since coming into office in 2019, his administration achieved tremendously in various sectors of human endeavours and therefore was on a solid stead to win the election overwhelmingly.

The Voting day.

Gombe state governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya cast his vote at the Yahaya Umaru 007 polling unit in Jekadafari ward of Gombe local government area of the state.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after performing his civic duty, the Governor commended the turnout of voters and the peaceful conduct of the election across the state.

He said, “Well, so far, I can say, so very good. The report we are receiving is indicative of the real situation on the ground that people are conducting themselves peacefully, harmoniously and elections are going on very well and we thank God for that and appreciate the efforts of the people. My only observation is the COVID-19 protocols so in that regard, I will like to appeal to the people to abide by the coronavirus protocols so that we don’t encourage the spike that has come up now”.

The governor called on the people of the state to remain calm and resolute while the outcome of the election was being awaited, while insisting that the will of the people will be respected.

The deputy governor of Gombe state, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau also cast his ballot at his Polling Unit, Gurma, Degri- Kulani- Sikkam Ward, Balanga local government area.

The deputy governor who voted amidst observance of COVID-19 protocol said the local government election was in line with the tenets of democracy which allows for representative governance at the grassroots. He also hailed the peaceful and hitch-free election.

Speaker of Gombe state House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Luggerewo also joined voters at his Luggerewo village in Akko local government area of the state to exercise his franchise.

Reports from other local government areas indicated that elections were conducted peacefully with a large turnout of voters.

APC wins all 11 chairmanship, 114 councillorship seats in Gombe.

The Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC) declared the APC winner of all the 11 local government council seats in the recently concluded election.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who participated in the polls conducted on Saturday, 19th December, 2020 described the process as peaceful and hitch-free.

The GOSIEC chairperson, Saidu Awak, who made the declaration after the collation of results as submitted by the 11 local government electoral officers, also announced the APC as the winner of all the 114 councillorship positions.

The chairperson, in accordance with section 26, subsections 1 and 2 of the Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission Law 2013, and as the chief returning officer of the commission declared the following candidates of the APC who scored the highest number of votes as winners.

Akko LGA: Abubakar Usman-Barambu, chairman with Mahmud Saleh Tabra as deputy chairman. Balanga LGA: Garba Umar, chairman with Salamu Ezikiel as deputy chairman. Billiri LGA: Margaret Bitrus, chairman with Rev. Panuel Nicodemus Lashobok as deputy chairman. Dukku LGA: Jamilu Ahmed Shabewa, chairman with Umar Manu Malala as vice chairman. Furnakaye LGA: Ibrahim Adamu Cheldu, chairman with Mu’azu A. Yahaya Tongo as deputy chairman. Gombe LGA: Aliyu Usman Haruna, chairman with Gambo Sulaiman Garko as deputy chairman. Kaltungo LGA: Faruk Aliyu Umar, chairman with Solomon Lande as deputy chairman. Kwami LGA: Ibrahim Buba, chairman with Muhammadu Musa Kolo as deputy chairman. Nafada LGA: Musa Abubakar, chairman with Salisu Shuaibu Dandele as deputy chairman. Shongom LGA: Yohannah Nahar, chairman with Ambrose Alfred (Bobby) as deputy chairman. Yamaltu Deba LGA: Shuaibu Umar Galadima, chairman with Garba Usman as deputy chairman.

The GOSIEC chairperson said three political parties which participated in the elections included the APC, PDP and PRP.

The announcement and declaration were made in the presence of leaders of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), members of the civil society, the media, the Nigeria police and other security outfits as well as representatives of candidates.

While swearing in the elected chairmen, Governor Yahaya, charged them to ensure security at the grassroots to complement the government’s efforts towards sustaining peace in the state and the country at large.

“As you are all aware, Nigeria is facing the worst security challenge in its history. We must therefore put in place necessary measures to protect the lives and property of our people.

“I call on the new chairmen to ensure that any measures taken are fully implemented and sustained, in order to ensure the security and well-being of citizens and their lives and property.”

He charged the new LGA bosses to be closer to their people, as working closely with their constituents would enable them to achieve a lot in developing the areas in the overall interest of the people.

The governor also tasked the new chairmen to come up with constructive and workable ideas for the development and transformation of their respective local governments.

“I implore you to use your wealth of experience in order to speedily move our local governments forward, and provide the much-needed dividends of democracy to our people,” Yahaya said.