Fresh facts have emerged on how the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, escaped when some suspected thugs attacked his convoy during a road show he conducted in Osogbo.

It was gathered that some gun-wielding hoodlums, suspected to be political thugs, waylaid the minister’s convoy and started shooting in a bid to scare away the former governor of the state and members of his entourage.

Aregbesola’s aide said his principal’s convoy passed through some areas in Osogbo municipality and received cheers from a large crowd of residents who jubilated at seeing the former governor.

He said Aregbesola continued his demonstration amid singing by his followers. “Some were screaming “Sheu” as others were waving brooms. The road show pulled so much crowd that there was a traffic snarl along the Gbaemu-Idi-Seke Road.”

But pandemonium broke when Aregbesola got to Orisunbare Market, close to Old-Garage when sounds of gunshots rented the air.

Jubilant residents who were following him scampered for safety to escape being hit by stray bullets.

A team of combined security operatives from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service and Department of State Services, who were in the minister’s convoy, stepped down from the vehicles and started shooting in a bid to scare away the armed thugs.

“Their intervention effectively brought the situation under control because for about 20 minutes, the Old Garage Area was thrown into panic as traders and road users following gunshots from the thugs and the security operatives.

The attack came a few hours after the minister openly declared that the former secretary to the state government (SSG), Moshood Adeoti, is the next governor of the state.

Meanwhile, Aregbesola has urged party faithful and stakeholders not to be disturbed but work in unison for the success of Adeoti in Saturday’s governorship primaries of the APC.

The former governor spoke while addressing party members and stakeholders in the state ahead of the primaries.

A statement signed by the media adviser to the minister, Sola Fasure, and made available to reporters, quoted Aregbesola as saying that “the party is back in the hands of true progressives who will work assiduously to win in the July 16 governorship election.”

He said Aregbesola had been enmeshed in a deep feud with his successor, Governor Gboyega Oyetola. accused the present administration in Osun of deviating from the true tenets of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Anyone who was with us when we started the journey to reclaim Osun for the progressives in 2004 would know we fought very hard for this victory we have today. We went through several challenges then but through thick and thin, we were able to succeed. This time around, we will succeed,” he said.