BY BODE GBADEBO

Popular comedienne, Oluwadamilola Adekoya, popularly known as Princess, has narrated how fellow practitioner in the Nollywood, Olarenwaju Omiyinka, a.k.a. Baba Ijesha, was caught sexually molesting her 14-year-old adopted daughter.

The comedienne cum actress narrated the incident in a video from an Instagram live broadcast obtained by LEADERSHIP.

Princess explained that she was rendering help to Baba Ijesha, and that it was during one of his visits to her house that the actor molested one of five children living with her.

According to her, Baba Ijesha betrayed her trust and years of mentorship by his shameful act.

“Baba Ijesha had challenges and he needed my help in getting into UNILAG. He came to my house and I was not going out. I asked the children, the three boys to go play and two of the other girls wanted to follow them.

“My aunty had come to visit me and he was there. When she was leaving, I had to go downstairs to lock the gate after her.

“I did not know what happened within the space of two to three minutes but the following week, the school called me to come and see what happened with my children.

“They said the girl sat on her brother’s legs and was doing her waist in the weird manner,” she narrated.

The comedienne added the defilement had an adverse effect on the child as she was declining academically.

Princess further explained that in order to catch the culprit red-handed, she called him for a meeting in her house where she had set up a CCTV camera and Baba Ijesa was eventually captured trying to molest the girl again.

“I decided to call Baba Ijesha but my friend asked us to be wise, that people will want to support Baba Ijesha If we don’t have enough evidence. I called the CCTV company to come to set up a camera.

“We told everyone to leave the house. She was scared because she hadn’t seen him again since that seven years.

“The CCTV was set up, he came in, he saw that there was nobody at home. I told him I was going somewhere that he should feel relaxed, and he said okay.

“Barely few seconds after I left, he stood up, he began to check my whole house to be sure that none of the children was awake.

“He checked for cameras and when he was sure there was none, he started. I can’t even begin to relay the things he did because I was shaking, it was too much for me,” Princess recalled amid tears.

The actress also berated people accusing her of trying to set up the actor in order to tarnish his image.

Recall that Baba Ijesha’s arrest was made public in a statement by the Lagos State Police spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Wednesday, April 22, 2021.

“The case of defilement was reported on 19th April, 2021 by one Princess Adekola Adekanya ‘female’ at Sabo Police Station and transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos for proper investigation.

“Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, 14 years, since she was seven years old.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant,” the statement had said.

It’s unclear when the Police will arraign the suspect in court.