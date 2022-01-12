Chairman of Mashaegu local government area of Niger State, Alhaji Alhassan Isah, has confirmed that 19 people were killed and 15 abducted by bandits in Mazakuka, Kulho, Adogon Malam and environs.

The council chief disclosed this yesterday when he appeared before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the state government into the killings.

He said 19 people were killed by the bandits inside the mosque during the attack on 25th October, 2021.

Isah said two people whose houses were close to the mosque were also killed while 15 others were abducted on the spot.

The LG boss said one of the kidnapped victims died from shock and eight others were killed in the bush by the bandits.

He further told the commission that 11 victims were released after the payment of ransom by their families to the bandits.

Asked by the counsel representing the Fulani community, Barrister Bala Ibrahim Zuru, on whether he visited the Fulani Camp to commiserate with them over the incident, Isah answered in the affirmative.

The chairman however said he did not meet anyone as the camp was deserted.

Three witnesses, Idris Umar, a farmer, Halidu Yusufu and Muhammad Usman, who appeared before the probe panel, confirmed the killing and abduction of several people in various communities and villages of Masehegu local government area during the attack.

The commission of inquiry was set up by the state government to establish whether the killings were carried out by bandits or the Fulani who were allegedly on a reprisal attack in the communities, which have been at loggerhead with them and referred to them as settlers.