Messi has been a regular in Barcelona’s lineup for well over a decade, but talk has increased week that his time at Camp Nou may be coming to an end. The Barcelona star has had a public spat with the club’s board.

Messi has won many trophies with Barcelona, including 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns. He has won the treble twice in his career: in 2009-10 and 2014-15.

Comparing the scenario to Ronaldo’s departure from Real Madrid, where Real had to readjust, wasn’t easy. Readjusting is unavoidable because these players are so significant.

Messi’s departure to Barcelona will need time for the team to adjust. It is unavoidable. Because he has an average of 40 to 50 goals per season.”

Why did Messi leave Barca?

Bartomeu’s shady dealings

Former president Josep Bartomeu, who has been at the forefront of everything that has gone wrong with the historic club, can be blamed for single-handedly forcing Lionel Messi out of Barcelona. The 58-year-old politician’s dubious past has come to light, with the mastermind behind ‘Barcagate’ now coming to light.

Barcelona has been accused of secretly engaging I3 Ventures, a firm where you can even play a bonus without deposit in new Jersey, to shape its web presence. The club first refuted the charges. Under the guise of social media monitoring, the Spanish corporation promoted a more positive image of then-president Bartomeu while disparaging numerous Barcelona superstars, including Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Xavi, and others.

Financial mismanagement

The days of basing the squad on academy graduates are long gone, even though this was Barcelona’s most successful era. Since 2014, the Catalan club has prioritized purchasing established players for excessive sums above cultivating in-house talent to cement their reign at the top. This foolish plan not only failed tragically, but the financial ramifications have also hampered the club’s current operations.

Barcelona is drowning in debt, estimated to be well over €1.2 billion, with a large portion of it due to being paid soon. Furthermore, the Spanish giants are famed for having the world’s highest wage bill for a sporting team. According to La Liga’s financial regulations and aside from the new Uk casino regulations, which were implemented in 2013, a team can only spend a certain amount of money on its employees’ annual income.

As a result, Barcelona can only reinvest 25% of their earnings, despite their wage cap exceeding the required ceiling by 40%. As a result, even after agreeing to significant payment concessions with many players, the Catalans cannot pay Lionel Messi’s salary or register their freshly recruited players.

Years of financial mismanagement have driven the world’s largest footballing organization to its knees. As a result, Barcelona was forced to split ways with Lionel Messi even with a formal agreement in place.

How is Barca adjusting?

Redesigning the squad

According to reports, Koeman is reshaping the squad into a 4–2–3–1 with a heavy emphasis on attacking. In this formation, the three in front of the two-person midfield might be Griezman, flanked by any two of Dembélé, Ansu Fati, Trinco, or even Pedri. So, in the absence of Luis Suárez, who takes his place at number nine?

Lautaro Martnez of Inter Milan appears to be Barça’s solution. Paying roughly €80 million does not seem excessive, given his potential. Carl Mansson, the director of Dreamland Ltd., said that an agreement with Inter, on the other hand, appears to be tricky. All the better if Barcelona can sweeten the deal by sending Junior Firpo or Arturo Vidal to Inter Milan.

Removing his billboard

Barcelona is going through a period of transition. Lionel Messi left the Catalan club that he joined at the age of 13 after failing to reach a deal with the board of directors led by Joan Laporta after more than two decades of a relationship that became one of the most successful in sports history. As a result, the Argentine star heads to Paris to sign the contract to bind him for the next two seasons. After his departure, Paris Saint-Germain, the first measure, was already promoted.

Barça employees removed Messi’s image of the prominent signage on the Camp Nou façade. This stadium vibrated with hundreds of thousands of people in countless local and international matches thanks to the magical left-hander of the Blaugrana team’s famous number 10. After removing Leo’s postcard, those who remained as part of the billboard were Ter Stegen, Piqué, Griezmann, and De Jong, the new banners of the group directed by Ronald Koeman.

Antoine Griezmann is the Replacement

After naming Antoine Griezmann as Lionel Messi’s imminent replacement in the squad, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman appears to have all but ruled out Antoine Griezmann leaving the club this summer. Despite the departure of the Argentine superstar, the Dutch manager believes his team will shine this season.

Before Messi’s departure, Griezmann was expected to leave the club this summer. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were in advanced talks regarding a swap deal, including Saul Niguez moving in the opposite direction, but the agreement fell through in the last stages.

The France international drew interest from English teams, including Manchester United and Chelsea, but no severe bids were made. Once pre-season began, Koeman persuaded the Barcelona board to reconsider Griezmann’s departure, and the forward is now ready to stay at the Camp Nou.

After his team’s 3-0 triumph over Juventus in the Joan Gamper Trophy, the former Everton manager confirmed that Griezmann would take Messi’s spot in the Barcelona forward line. Against the Serie A side, the 30-year-old started on the right-wing, a position generally occupied by the Argentine.

Conclusion

To summarize, they are coming off a humiliating season and the impending departure of their best player ever. Barça might still enter the new season with a balanced group and the ability to become a power to be in the not-too-distant future even without Lionel Messi. Meanwhile, only time will tell what surprises await Barcelona in the future.