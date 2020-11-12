The people who entered the crypto world to gain profits played safe but had to conquer many losses. This is what the last year presented them. The sudden changes in the bitcoin prices led many to even leave the crypto world.

Then this pandemic strikes the world and again, the road became bumpy! The bumps took many on the verge of losses. The price fluctuated and brought many downs for people. Even the experts had to suffer just because the world was globally affected.

Amid the crisis the rate at which new people entered the virtual world set records. People who can foresee the future paved their ways into it. people wanted to invest and so they opted for many cryptocurrency platforms. The enhanced websites such as bitcoin-profit.org provided great help by guiding them step by step throughout the procedures.

Cryptocurrency is a kind of game. The person with the maximum experiences can hit the perfect goals on time. The best learners can give best results. It is volatile when it comes to winning but that doesn’t make the game over. You can win if you are in the game for a long time but at the same time your luck can earn you profits even if it is your first time.

Cryptocurrency have been decentralised but the vinegar and sweets have been inculcated through the bitcoin whales. A lot of whales have started dominating the crypto world in these last years.

The whole industry is kind of infused in the whales. They have been so renowned that now the users automatically follow the patterns of the trades that are of the whales. Now the term seems a bit curious. Let us first know what is whale in crypto world?

Whale in digital asset’s world.

Whales are basically the traders that hold large amounts of cryptocurrency. These investors and traders hold gigantic number of bitcoins that makes them famous bitcoin whales. They are given so much attention because they have the ability to influence short-term trends in the markets. After learning about these you may want to become the next year’s bitcoin whales. Obviously, sky is the limit and so are your dreams infinite. But the question comes here how would you play safe and win this position. So, lets proceed further.

The Three ways.

There are many ways where you can play efficiently and earn millions to get on the top position of whales. So, lets discuss the major ones.

Hold wisely.

The last year and this pandemic both are an example to depict that it takes a minute to create fluctuations. The volatility is a must feature of the cryptocurrencies. So, it is wise to hold those assets that you can bear to lose in future.

Do not hold forever.

This might seem contradictory to you but this is the reality. The successful ones are those who sell their belongings on the perfect time. It doesn’t mean that you sell all the assets at once but you should sell some initially the moment right time hits.

Get on the right time.

Just like when you see the perfect time to sell the currencies. Similarly, you should see the best time to scalp the cryptocurrencies. This can be done by seeing the perfect times of the top coins. You can even follow the patterns by the successful whales and then pump coins in good times.

The whale in next year.

Often the question arises that which volume can make you the whale. However, the volume keeps on varying. But it may be possible that by holding 5 million of coins can make you whale. Storming millions of coins can make drastic changes. However, the volume keeps on changing.

The next year marks a great success in the cryptocurrency world. It is full of opportunities to become whales. All you need is to act smartly and wisely investment is the key to become the next crypto whale.