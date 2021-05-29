Cane weaving business is a reflection of cultural diffusion and heritage. It is a product of innovation, creativity, passion and human endeavour in reflecting the aesthetics of cultural heritage. It is also a tradition that dates back to prehistoric times and considered older than the hills.

Cane Weaver’s and artisans at the popular Mende village in Lagos have found a market to express their passion for creativity, cultural expression and dexterity of purpose with their artisanal trade.

I paid a visit to the village and the vice chairman of Cane Weavers Association Of Nigeria, Clement Evwidonor told me, “Our cane weaving and artisanal experience has made China and India come and seek patronage in buying crafts from us. This has made us experts in the cane weaving business.”

Weaving Business

Clement says the economy and livelihood of cane weaving business is growing wider and a lot of persons are coming in to learn the business. “We make over N50, 000 monthly gains from our sales and with this, we are able to take care of our families while also expanding our trade and products across the country,” he explained.

Sourcing For Raw Materials

The cane woods and materials, he stated, are mostly sourced from Delta, Edo, Rivers, Osun states and Epe in Lagos, while the foreign materials are mostly procured from China. “But due to the exchange rate of dollar to naira, we buy the materials in kilos at a more expensive price and when we are done with the production, we also add the cost to the materials to enable us make profit.”

Start-up Capital

ADVERTISEMENT

The vice chairman says it takes up to N500, 000 capital to start the cane business, adding that tools and materials to start with the job are needed. Some other materials are the rattan, gum, holes, pin, knives, pickers, cane woods and welders

Challenges

Clement highlighted some of the major challenges and constraints facing the cane weavers to include sourcing cheap finance and start-up capitals to procure tools to grow the business. He also said, having a better location will allow easy access to customers as well as warehousing their equipment, which he said is a major challenge at their current location. Scarcity of fuel, he said, makes it difficult to obtain raw materials for production.

Clement called on Nigeria youths to maximise their creativity, talents and potential by investing in useful enterprises especially when they’re unable to secure office jobs.