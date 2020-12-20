When CHI Limited was established in 1980, it set for itself the target of not only being a major player of the food and beverage industry, but a leader in the fruit juice and dairy categories in which it plays.

CHI Limited recognised that to remain ahead of competition, it needed to set the goal of improving its processes, achieving productivity, and maintaining high quality, which could only be achieved through continuous innovation. It took the decision to spare no effort and resources on research and innovation to ensure delivery of products that are consumer-centric, and which truly meet consumers’ needs, wants, convenience, and lifestyles. Focusing on its core from inception till date, the company has achieved memorable strides, brand acceptability, and consumer loyalty to its wide range of products.

Forty years down the road, the company has every reason to toast to its success as Nigeria’s foremost fruit juice and dairy beverages and snacks manufacturer, with undisputed leadership of the fruit juice and drinking yoghurt categories, a very strong #2 contender position in the evaporated milk and snacks categories. This is confirmed by the fact that its brands appeal to every segment of the Nigerian population and can be found on shelves in supermarkets, departmental stores, open markets, mini-shops, and kiosks all around the country.

Innovation is in the DNA of CHI Limited and at the very core of its operations. Innovation comes easily to CHI Limited due to its huge investments in research and development, and its ability to adapt to technology and processes changes, while maintaining high quality. The company’s investment in research has enabled it to manufacture healthy and nourishing products that meet consumers’ expectations. Little wonder, the name, ‘CHI’, has come to be associated with high product quality.

Worthy of mention also is the fact that attention to quality is reflected in the packaging of all CHI products. Not only does this make the company’s products easily recognizable wherever they are, most importantly, it helps to creatively communicate the brands’ message and added product value to consumers.

The strong emphasis CHI Limited places on innovation has enabled it score many ‘firsts’ in the country. In 1996, CHI Limited introduced Chivita Premium, which it later rebranded to Chivita 100% to reflect the product’s 100% fruit juice content with no added sugar, no added preservative, no artificial colours, and no artificial flavours. It was the start of many firsts.

In 2005, CHI Limited disrupted the yoghurt market by launching the first ever drinking yoghurt product in aseptic packaging sold at ambient temperature. The fact that Nigerian consumers could now enjoy yoghurt as a drink without having to buy it chilled expanded the footprint of yoghurt enabling it access more channels and sales points. This launch revolutionized the yoghurt category and opened up yoghurt consumption to an expanded consumer base.

Hollandia Evaporated Milk, another favourite for consumers, is the first milk brand in the country to be produced in aseptic paper packaging. In 2005, the brand introduced its 60g pack fondly referred to at the time as the “Pop, Pour, Throw” pack. This opened a new frontier in the small-sized milk pack category, thereby making it possible for consumers to enroll into the category at an affordable N50 price point. In the same tradition of setting trends, the brand also introduced its 190g “Pour, Cap, Keep” pack in 2007. The new pack was a game-changer as it is convenient to use and is “re-sealable” after being opened.

There was also the Hollandia Choco Malt 3-in-1, ready-to-drink chocolate milk – an innovative blend of milk, malt and chocolate, rich in vitamins and minerals, and designed to meet consumers’ needs which got rested after a few years. Chivita Active Vegetable and Fruit nectar was the first nationally produced ready-to-drink blend of vegetable and fruit juice in Nigeria.

Innovation has driven the company to success, industry leadership, and national and global recognition. In 2017, it brushed aside other players in a highly competitive category to be recognized as the “Most Innovative Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Company in Nigeria”, at the Businessday Top 25 Most Innovative Companies and Institutions in Nigeria Award ceremony.

In recognizing the company for the coveted award, the newspaper said, “CHI Limited visionary strides in innovating and launching a portfolio of new and existing brands into the consumer market, including Chivita 100%, Chivita Active Vegetable & Fruit Nectar, Happy Hour by Chivita Fruit Drink, Hollandia Yoghurt and others, provide groundbreaking innovations that have resulted, in no small measure, in making commercial and socio-economic impact, as well as improving the value chain for its clients and consumers.”

This award joins a growing list of recognition awards for CHI Limited which includes; Chivita 100% as the most Outstanding Juice Brand of the Year in the 2016 & 2018 Marketing Edge Awards; The 2017 Guardian Manufacturing Excellence Award for Beverage Manufacturing Company of the Year; Chivita Active Vegetable Fruit Nectar and Hollandia ChocoMalt Drink category wins at the 2017 Marketing World Awards; and “Most Innovative FMCG Company” at the Top 50 Brands Nigeria Award in 2017 & 2018.

CHI Limited constant focus on innovation is behind its ability to provide beverages that meet the nutritional and health needs of consumers of all ages. This is reflected in the fact that products from the company’s stable are known to meet those needs. It is the reason the company has maintained leadership of the industry over the years.

Mr. Deepanjan Roy, Managing Director of CHI Limited, says the company is always inspired by the high expectations of consumers who desire to have quality products that add value to their lives. He said the company does not embark on the development of any product, or design of any form of packaging without robust research and insight that incorporates consumers’ expectations. This, he explained, accounts for the high excitement with which the company’s products are received by consumers.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of its establishment affords CHI Limited an opportunity to reminisce on its successful journey so far, and to plan for the future. Analysts say knowing the company for what it has come to be identified with, it shouldn’t surprise anybody if more innovations are in the pipeline. If CHI Limited continues to activate its core pillars of success, it would be staying true to its values which should guarantee its existence into the future.