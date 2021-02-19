By Anthony Ada Abraham,

Clothing brand, KEPHI remains committed to the mission behind the brand. Its founders believe in the transforming power of clothing through passion, enthusiasm, fun, positive emotions, and love for the environment.

Thanks to sustainably sourced materials such as recycled fabrics and organic cottons, KEPHI produces both women wear and menswear lines consisting of elevated basics like tracksuits, t-shirts, hand-dyed denim, and even workwear. Each piece strikes the perfect balance of trendy and timeless, only elevating KEPHI’s positive impact within the industry.

As opposed to the ever-popular fast fashion model, KEPHI is committed to creating quality pieces to last a lifetime. To that end, workers are guaranteed a livable wage and safe working conditions. This level of intentionality regarding workers well-being is unfortunately rare within the industry, yet another example of the higher standard KEPHI is championing.

KEPHI’s founders believe that the well-being of these workers directly translates to the well-being of consumers through the quality of their pieces. They state, “We believe that what you wear has a direct influence on the way you feel and your-wellbeing, which profoundly impacts every aspect of your life.”

They hope that every wear brings with it the reminder that “we all have a role in our collective future”, empowering consumers to create meaning and drive positive action in their own life and the lives of others. This focus on positivity harkens the origin of the name itself, the Greek word ‘kefi’ which refers to joy, passion, and happiness. However, this is more than just an arbitrary goal for the company. Every garment is physically brandished with a meaningful phrase, whether on the inside or outside. They note, “We want our products to create a great aura of positivism that drives our consumer through the feeling of an overpowering emotion, the essence of Kephi.”

KEPHI is more than just a clothing brand; it’s a movement. As the label prepares for an upcoming launch, the founders want every piece to empower consumers to create meaning and drive positive action in their own life and the lives of others.