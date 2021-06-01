Former minister of external affairs and chairman of defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), High Chief Tom Ikimi, has revealed that the late former minister of information and presidential aspirant of NRC, Dr Joseph Nwodo missed emerging the party’s candidate in 1993 because the microphone was muddled up to stop him from marshaling his points.

The former NRC chairman who stated this Sunday evening in Abuja during a night of tribute for the late Nwodo who died recently, disclosed that despite his sagacity, Nwodo was denied the opportunity of becoming the country’s president and pioneer governor of Enugu State. Nwodo died in a London hospital on March 10, 2021 at the age of 77.

Giving insight into what transpired at the 1993 NRC national convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers State which led to the emergence of Bashir Tofa as the candidate of the party instead of Nwodo, Ikimi said everyone had expected that late Nwodo will be the presidential candidate of the party during the botched republic.

“Nnia Nwodo was an epitome of excellence, during his presidential campaign in Port Harcourt, they muddled up the microphone so that people will not hear what he was saying. If he had been allowed to marshal his point, he would have won that presidential election,” Ikimi stated.

He further disclosed that when Joe Nwodo was also about to be elected as the pioneer governor of Enugu State, the government of General Ibrahim Babangida disqualified him for security reasons.

He said when Nwodo came to his office in tears, he was given the opportunity to appoint another candidate and hence his younger brother Okwesilieze was made governor in his stead.

Ikimi who spoke on behalf of the defunct NRC and accompanied by Chief Stephen Lawani, the then deputy national secretary of the party said, “He (Nwodo) was disqualified by the military government of Ibrahim Babangida for security reasons.”

National chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus in his speech, recounted that he met Nwodo as state publicity secretary of NRC.

ADVERTISEMENT

He lamented that at the Port Harcourt convention, if Nigeria was an advanced country, Joe would have been declared the presidential candidate of NRC and the whole Nigeria would have voted for him. He likened the speech of late Nwodo to that of former American president, Barack Obama.

Also in his tribute, Senator Ibrahim Mantu who was the chairman of the occasion said his brief encounter with the deceased showed his humility despite his great wealth of experience and political sagacity.

Minister of Science and Technology and pioneer governor of Abia State, Ogbonnaya Onu said that there is no honour that can be given to Nwodo that will be enough because he was a unique personality.

“If he had contested that election in 1991, he could have been my colleague, serving in Enugu while I was serving in Umuahia,” Onu said.

President general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof Georage Obiozor, in his tribute said, “His life was charity to all, enemy to none. He was a great academician and a genius, he was a great soul.

“Today the country is in crises, we are even afraid if we can get home but I believe that the spirit of Joe Nwodo will intervene. We missed a talented icon both in leadership and in law”.

Minister of labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige, in his tribute said that Joe Nwodo was the best presidential material Nigeria never had.

In his welcome address Joe’s younger brother, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo said the last seven days of his brother’s life was full of health challenges but pointed out that his rate of recovery after each crises was beyond medical explanation. He said he was a companion to his family and a leader in his political circle.

According to Senator Chuka Utazi who spoke for Enugu North senatorial district, “His intellect was formidable as his mind was a library.”

The event was attended by guests from all walks of life including: former Imo State governors, Emeka Ihedioha and Achike Udenwa; former minister of petroleum Don Etiebet; former governor of Anambra State Peter Obi; former minister of state foreign affairs, Dubem Onyia.

Other are founding chairman AIT Raymond Dokpesi, Prof ABC Nwosu, House minority leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, Eze Igbo 1 of Abuja, HRH Ibe Nwosu, Gen Chris Garba, Osita Okechukwu, DG, Voice of Nigeria (VON) and many other dignitaries.