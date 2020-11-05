By Our Correspondent

While the COVID-19 lockdown continues to ease and entrepreneurs, especially those in the entertainment sector, count their losses, the CEO, Jay & S Off-Site Ventures, Judith Chinenye Edega, popularly known as Jaysplash20, has confessed that her business was also heavily affected the pandemic.

According to her, the pandemic hindered her plan for 2020; which was basically expansion of her business, as well as diversification of her interests.

“Expanding, diversifying and taking over were the big plans for 2020 but the emergence of the deadly coronavirus has really made me halt some of these plans. Meanwhile, we try to further see how events unfold and get more familiar with the new normal emanating from our new reality,” she said.

For Jaysplash20, coping in such a pandemic would have been impossible if she wasn’t an entrepreneur who embraces diversity.

She said: “The entertainment business is not the only thing I do. Diversity and the grace of God are what have been keeping me going.”

According to her, she is also the CEO of Jaysplash Solutions, a business outfit with interests in travels, flight ticketing, hotel reservation, interior design, import and export.

However regretting the global economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, she said: “It is so sad that the entire world wasn’t prepared for an enemy that hits as hard as this. In one way or the other, everyone around the world has felt the impact. One of the industries grossly impacted by this virus is the entertainment industry.

“Clubs could no longer open, karaoke lounges, cinemas, and event halls also, were all shut. For the duration of the total lockdown, actors and actresses couldn’t go to locations to shoot, and various artists’ concerts had to be put on hold after so much had been spent.

“There were also no ceremonies for MCs, VJs, comperes and red carpet hosts to anchor. Event planners had no event to plan or organise since people who would have been audience were locked up in their homes. In all, revenues have been lost to this crisis,” she said.

Expressing sympathy for economies which are totally dependent on tourism, Jaysplash20 went on: “We aren’t even talking about the impact on other sectors like aviation where 98 per cent of aircrafts are grounded. Do not also forget that some economies are fully dependent on tourism. In summary, the economy of the whole world has been affected badly.”