Can you briefly introduce yourself and the fashion clothing company you own?

My name is Patience Owoyi Obiabo, the name behind the fashion brand ‘Owaiii’. We have been in existence for over a year now in the FCT Abuja and located at Wuye Market. We make Ready to Wear RTW outfits, bridal outfits and bespoke outfits as well. It generally caters for women within all ages and is thinking about venturing into male attires as well. It’s main purpose, is to “style you effortlessly”

What do you understand by fashion and style?

Fashion for me, means comfort. Anyone can be fashionable in their own way, so far, you are comfortable in what you’re wearing. The way I perceive fashion goes in-line with the known statement “beauty is in the eyes of the beholder” or “one man’s food, is another man’s poison”.

who are you clientelle?

Just like I said earlier, we make clothes for women of all ages and hope to include the men folks soon.

What inspires the kind of clothing you make?

My everyday life which includes, going to church/outings, watching television, going on social media. Inspiration can be gotten anywhere, all you need to do, is pay attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did you get into designing and making clothing apparel?

Hmmmm! My answer to this question, will not be your regular answers dear. To tell you the truth, I got into fashion because of the economy I would say. I had no job at the time, was bored to my bones and needed something to keep me busy while I haunt for a job. This was like 5 years ago. l went to a fashion school in 2017 and still didn’t see the possibility of me settling down as a designer. The COVID-19 lockdown, was an eye opener for me, it made me realize that I could actually do this!

The fact that people were loosing their jobs and other people’s salaries were been cut down, made me realize that working for someone is not guaranteed.

Also the fact that one could just die any time, gave me reasons to get rid of my fears of devoting my full time fashion design.

What has been the challenges so far?

The problem of electricity is virtually the challenge of any business owner in Nigeria. Also the problem of availability of good fabrics for some kind of designs. There is so much competition when it comes to price since everyone is a fashion designer now!

Do you have any regrets?

No regrets whatsoever. It’s something I’m finding myself in and falling in love with. I hope that love continues to grow!

What is your staff strength If any ?

At the moment, we have 4 persons on our payroll.

How has social media impacted your business?

Social media has helped us bridge the gap between us and our customers and also intending customers. It has opened up ‘OWAIII’ to the general public, it has helped us connect with people across the country, which on a normal circumstance, you might never meet physically. We hope to achieve more through this medium. Our social media handles are : Facebook: Owaiii

Instagram: @owaiii.ng

YouTube: Owaiii’s corner

Twitter: @ofFabiola

How profitable is being a fashion designer?

Everything is profitable, if you put your heart and strength to it. This also includes Fashion. I can say that, we are getting there bit by bit.

How do you unwind?

I’m more of an indoor person, I watch movies and listen to music when I’m not working. I hang out with friends sometimes!

What is your beauty secrets and routine?

I love to cook, so eating good food should be the major beauty secret for me. I try to keep fit and also take lots of water.

What genre of music do you listen to and why?

ADVERTISEMENT

R&B does it for me when I want to relax. I do Afro Beats when I want to loosen up and release some steam.

What is you advice to those who want to go into fashion designing?

If you want to go into fashion design, you have to learn to love it you don’t already, so you can embrace the stress that comes with it, without tears or disappointment from. Trust me, you will come across people and situations that would make you want to run away. It is that love and passion that you have for it, that will keep you standing strong.

What is your advice to youths in general especially at this trying period?

Dear youths, you have to find a craft, a skill to do and master it. You are your own messiah,no one is coming to help us. You have to think of creating jobs from now and now how to work for someone.