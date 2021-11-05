When Diamond Okechi made his Nollowood debut in 2007 in a film titled “Enemy in the House”, he played the his role giving to him excellently well that no one could know that a rookie is featuring in his first movie.

Like an in-born thing, Diamond Okechi usually finds any role assigned to him and play it out with easy. Acting has always been his passion, hence his creative and outstanding performance when doing the job. The Ogbaru, Anambra State-born Diamond Okechi had proved himself to be exceptional and gifted actor who started his career from the grassroots and rise through the ranks in the industry.

Unlike other Nigerian actors, since he began his journey into Nollywood, Diamond Okechi has maintained a clean slate, no controversy, no negative vibes around him. This is a hallmark and distinguished trait that has kept him going in the industry. in 2007, he earned his spot in the spotlight in his role in the blockbuster movie “Alobam Nwa Aguleri

With over 80 movies in his kitty, Diamond Okechi, 35, who went to the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri for his National Diploma education had his creativity and talent being rewarded when he was accorded the prestigious award in Liberia as Best Creative Actor by the Liberian government in 2017.

He has featured alongside some veterans in the industry, these include the likes of Michael Zubby, Regina Daniels, Pope Jr, Ngozi Ezeonu, Harry B, Larry Koldsweat, Pete Edochie and others.

Diamond Okechi is popular for his roles in Once Upon A Virgin, Sins Of A Virgin, Agumba, The warrior and Ikenna Son Of The Gods, The expendables and Crash Of The Expendables, Game of Throne, Best Man, many others.

The second child of a family of six children, an easy going Okechi is a multi-talented and an all-rounded professional. He is a good actor and he produces movie. He is very resourceful and creative. his debut as a producer came into play when he produced the movie “Agaba Idu”.

The talented actor had played good roles in many films, and he is looking forward to a promising future in the industry which has brought him fame and wealth. Okechi makes money from the Nollywood and his net worth is estimated at $300,000 as at 2020. His income source is mostly from being a successful actor.

“I can be counted as one of the practitioners who have rounded knowledge and skills which are pertinent to our craft. For example, I am an actor, but I also became a producer when I produced “Agaba Idu.”

“I have done a whole lot of movies since I came into Nollywood. I also have good movies coming out soon. I just can’t start putting the whole names down. Nollywood is the best thing that has ever happened to me. I’m so cool here no better job than this. I love it here,”Diamond Okechi told journalists while answering questions during a recent interview.

Diamond Okechi is a content creator and also a musician, which basically means that he is an all round entertainer

He has a very strong brand titled #Arumnasomkpali which gained him the global market recognition

His has bagged a lot of endorsements from deferent companies

His first highlife song that he featured Duncan Mighty gained wild acceptance and it has propelled him to the centre of attraction.