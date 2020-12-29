CHIBUZO UKAIBE and EMAMEH GABRIEL review top political events that defined the outgoing year

2020 will go down in contemporary history as the year of the coronavirus which caused global instability on many fronts. While it altered the economic order immeasurably, it was a major factor that defined the United States presidential election, another significant event that held the world spellbound.

Expectedly, Nigeria also felt the impact of these two major events more so in the political scene. As Nigerians struggled with a new life-style occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the backlash from the #EndSARS protest which went violent after it was hijacked by hoodlums was insightful.

Also from the mundane brickbats among political parties and actors to election upset, realignments and defections, summits, deaths, shocking court rulings and protests; political events in the outgoing year were a handful for political observers.

In this report, LEADERSHIP reflects on most of the critical political events that defined the year.

Ihedioha’s sack in Imo and PDP’s protests

2020 did not start well for PDP as the party lost the governorship seat in Imo State to APC after the Supreme Court judgement.

In January 14, the Supreme Court sacked PDP’s Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State governor and declared APC’s Hope Uzodinma winner of the governorship election which held in 2019.

In the unanimous judgment of the seven-member panel, read by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the apex court agreed that results in 388 polling units were unlawfully excluded during the collation of the final governorship election result in Imo State.

Justice Kekere-Ekun said with the results from the 388 polling units added, Mr Uzodinma polled a majority of the lawful votes and ought to have been declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The judgement sparked myriad of protests from the PDP across the country. This was more so that the PDP’s victory in other governorship election like in Sokoto, Zamfara, Abia, Bayelsa, Benue, Bauchi, Adamawa among others were pending at the apex court. The PDP however retained those states after the Apex court judgements.

Supreme Court sacks David Lyon

Not longer Apex Court’s judgement on Imo, it delivered another shocking ruling on Bayelsa State. This time it was not in favor of the ruling APC.

The Apex Court sacked APC’s David Lyon as governor-elect of Bayelsa State, barely 24 hours to his inauguration. Mr Lyon, who won the November 2019 governorship election, was to be sworn in as governor but his dream of becoming the governor of Bayelsa state was cut short.

PDP’s governorship candidate, Douye Diri, had challenged the legitimacy of Lyon’s running mate on the ground of certificate forgery in court.

A panel of justices led by Mary Odili had asked INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Lyon and to re-issue another to the candidate with the second highest number of votes.

The decision of the apex court was in affirmation of the verdict of a federal high court disqualifying Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, Lyon’s running mate, for submitting forged credentials to INEC.

Change of guard in APC

The transition of power from the Adams Oshiomhole-led All Progressives Congress (APC) to Mai Mala Buni-led party was one of the biggest event in 2020 as it attracted perhaps the most litigations in a single year on a political party.

Oshiomhole in 2015 succeed his kinsman, John Oyegun, as the national chairman of the APC.

But barely one year in office, calls for Oshiomhole’s resignation dominated the political space by party faithful.

His inability to resolve the crisis arising from parallel state congresses which he inherited was compounded by the decision of his leadership to order state chapters to adopt direct or indirect party primaries to select party flag bearers.

No sooner than he was able to navigate, somewhat, through that storm, he was locked in an intense battle with the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, his estranged political. The battle culminated in Obaseki being denied the party’s governorship ticket in 2019. While Obaseki dumped APC for PDP, his ordeal further infuriated most APC governors who in-turn didn’t hesitate to support Oshiomhole’s ouster.

The ruling of the Appeal Court which upheld Oshiomhole’s suspension by the party in the state, led to his ouster as party chairman. Although series of legal actions arose over who succeeds Oshiomhole, a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the presidential villa recognised the Mai Mala Buni-led national caretaker committee to preside over the party.

Obaseki defeats godfather, Akeredolu prevails

The governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States held on September 19, 2020 and October 10, 2020, respectively. Theelections reflected the intricate power-play in the states.

Obaseki’s victory at the governorship election in Edo State was one of the biggest political upsets last year. This was largely because of the tough battles Obaseki had to fight.

After falling out with his political godfather and predecessor, Oshiomhole, the governor was faced with the biggest test of his political career.

Edo being the only APC state in the entire South South, was too strategic for the ruling party to give up to the opposition. This is more so that he had defected to the opposition PDP in the state after efforts to reconcile him and Oshiomhole failed.

However, Obaseki was reelected with a wide margin against the APC flag bearer, Osagie Ize-Iyamu. Obaseki, who contested under the platform of PDP. The governor polled 307,955 votes to defeat his Ize-Iyamu who garnered 223,619.

In Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had a commanding return to power after the election. Akeredolu battled with his estranged deputy, Agboola Ajayi, who later became the Zenith Labour Party candidate, and PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede in a three horse race. The governor nonetheless prevailed polling 292,830, as against Jegede who garnered 195,791. Ajayi got 69, 127.

Umahi, Dogara, Gemade, Abbo move to APC

The year also witnessed some high profile defections. The defection of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State from the PDP to the APC was one of the major political events in 2020.

Umahi before his defection was one of the South East leaders who had a soft spot for President Buhari. Still his defection shook the political space as it generated a lot of reactions. His reason for defecting was because PDP was not fair to the region especially in light of the agitation for Igbo presidency.

His defection put the the South-East geopolitical zone on the spotlight with regards to its clamour for Igbo presidency in 2023.

With Umahi’s defection, Ebonyi became the second South East state governed by the APC.

South-East geo-political zone has been consistent in its support of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, since its formation in 1998. The Igbo nation had relatively retained faith in the main opposition party for long.

While PDP has since kicked against the reason alluded by Umahi for his defection, the governor and prominent PDP leaders in the state like former Senate President, Ayim Pius Ayim and former governor of the state, Senator Sam Egwu has been locked in a political tussle.

Before Umahi’s defection, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and former national chairman of PDP Senator Barnabas Gemade, had returned to the APC from the PDP and SDP respectively.

Dogara left the APC alongside the immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki and other lawmakers in 2018. Although he won his reelection in 2019, his relationship with the state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed deteriorated leading to his return to APC.

Another defection that happened in 2020 was that of Senator Elisha Abbo, representing Adamawa North, from PDP and to the APC.

His defection left a lot of his supporters and PDP faithful surprised as it happened on a day former vice President Atiku Abubakar and PDP’s 2019 presidential flag bearer celebrated his 74th birthday.

Senator Abbo explained that his decision to defect to the APC was not only premised on the ground of the mishandling of the affairs of the PDP in Adamawa State but also on personal conviction that President Muhammadu Buhari’s policies have placed more premium on the welfares of the citizens.

Dickson, PDP win Bayelsa Senatorial by-elections

In the same state, former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, proved to be more strategic in politics than his adversaries with his victory at the senatorial by-election in the state.

As PDP candidate, Dickson, on December 5, beat a former deputy governor of the state, Peremobiwei Ebebi, and APC candid

ate to clinch Bayelsa West Senatorial District seat in the National Assembly.

Besides, the Dickson’s victory in Bayelsa West, PDP also won the Bayelsa Central senatorial district.

APC governors’ romance with Jonathan

This was least expected. Although former President Goodluck Jonathan has been a regular guest at Presidential Villa, as his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari became more cordial in the last two years, nothing prepared Nigerians for the cosy visit by APC governors to the former President.

The governors’ visit to the former president, came barely 24 hours after the Ebonyi governor defected to the APC.

Among those who visited the former President were four APC governors – Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa); Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); and National Caretaker Chairman Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), along with some party leaders.

The political romance between Jonathan and APC governors stired up rumour of a scheme to woo him into their party and possibly offer him a second ticket.

Upset by APC’s move on Jonathan, PDP snarled at the ruling party for likely making a pass at their top member which led to a row between both parties.

However, the rumour about Jonathan’s ambition resonated within the polity. Responding to a question on the matter, the former president who spoke to journalists briefly after attending an event organised by the Commonwealth Community Choir in Abuja, said, “It is too early to talk about that.”

By-election drama in Cross River and Imo States

Just when many thought that the era of litigations over the candidacy of party is over, the recent by-elections in Cross River and Imo States proved them wrong. The emergence of two candidates respectively for the by-elections in both states created confusion within the polity.

In the case of Imo North senatorial by-election, the political battle within the APC between the state governor Hope Uzodinma and a candidate for the position, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume had left the party without a candidate during the polls even though APC eventually won the election.

Opposed to Ararume’s ambition, Uzodinma supported Frank Ibezim for the vacant seat. The seat had become vacant following the demise of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu (Imo North) who died in December 2019.

While the Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri sacked Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and declared Sir Frank Ibezim as the authentic candidate of APC, the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on its part, disqualified Mr Ibezim based on allegations of forgery.

INEC therefore resolved that while the APC logo would be on the ballot, it would be guided by the law at the point of declaration and return. The matter has since gone to a higher court.

The drama trailing the Cross River North Senatorial by-election is not so different save for the fact that the crisis, in this case, is a PDP affair. The seat became vacant when Senator Rose Okoji Oko who represented Cross River North in the Senate, died in March this year.

The raging tussle between Dr Stephen Odey and Hon Jarigbe Agom over who is rightful candidate of PDP, has since snowballed into a legal slugfest, which yet again, threw the judiciary and the INEC into the spotlight.

Odey and Agom obtained counter court orders, each claiming to be the authentic candidate of PDP. Odey, got his court order from a Calabar High Court, asking INEC to consider him as the validly nominated candidate of the PDP.

Agom also got a court order from an Abuja High Court declaring him the rightful candidate.

INEC, just like the case in Imo, was silent on who the PDP candidate is even though the party remained on the ballot.

While PDP won the election, Odey was recognised as party candidate and issued certificate of return by the commission. He was subsequently sworn into office by the Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan.

Barely a week later, INEC issued a fresh certificate of return to Agom as the winner and duly elected PDP candidate to represent the district in the Senate.

INEC’s decision followed a judgment of the Court of Appeal which declared Agom as the substantive candidate of the party which won the election.

The appellate court had affirmed the judgment of the FCT High Court which had earlier declared Agom as duly elected PDP candidate for the election.

Like Imo, the matter has since gone to a court of higher jurisdiction.

Yakubu gets second term as INEC chairman

This year President Muhammadu Buhari swore-in Mahmood Yakubu as chairman of INEC for the second term of five-year in office.

Following his nomination for the top job by Buhari and his transmission to the Senate on November 25, the upper chamber on December 1 confirmed his reappointed.

The reappointment is historic as this is the first time a chairman will be reappointed for INEC.

Having succeeded Prof. Attahiru Jega, who supervised the 2015 general election, Yakubu had conducted the 2019 general election and supervised critical off-cycle elections in Kogi, Edo and Ondo States.

Clearly, Yakubu’s smooth sail at the Senate attests to the proficiency he brought to his assignments considering Nigeria’s tough political climate.

Zoning versus merit

The clamour for zoning of the 2023 presidency gained a lot of traction this year. While the South East believes it’s its turn to produce the president, the South West and North Central believe they are equally in contention for the position.

As the debate raged, other stakeholders argued that merit should be the major determinant of how the presidency is decided in 2023.

Jostle for 2023 begins

In this year also, the presidential ambition of some hopefuls ahead of 2023 gained momentum. Loyalists of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; national leader of APC, Bola Tinubu setup campaign offices for the elections. Also supporters of govenrors of Ekiti and Sokoto States, Kayode Fayemi and Aminu Tambuwal, began campaigning for them to emerge candidates in their parties.

Deaths

The demise of President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari’s came as a shock to many. His relevance in the government of President Buhari could not be overemphasised. He was arguably the most powerful CoS (Chief of Staff) in the history of Nigeria as he was not just influential but a key figure in the successes of the administration. It is no wonder that his death left a vacuum in Aso Rock.

Another blow to the political sphere was the demise of Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa. Reverred as an embodiment of political conscience, the death of the elder statesman and former Kaduna State governor shook the political space.

The media and political sphere still grapples with the demise of Kakaki Nupe and Chairman of LEADERSHIP Group, Sam Nda-Isaiah, who passed on December 11. The death of this passionate Nigerian and former APC presidential aspirant has held the attention of the polity just as countries, indigenous and international institutions, former presidents, elder statesman and government functionaries, have paid tributes to his dedication to Nigeria’s unity, media genius and value for excellence.

2020 also saw the demise of former Minister of Defence and member of the Supreme Military Council, Gen. Domkat Yah Bali; former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi; former minister of Education and chairman, Benue State Civil Service Commission, Prof Jerry Agada; Senator Adebayo Osinowo; Senator Ignatius Datong Longjan; Senator Rose Okoji Oko.