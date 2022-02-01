The second prosecution witness and accountant with Eunisell Limited, Philip Enejo Odekina, has told the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, that a former employee of the company, Kenneth Ndubisi Amadi, defrauded the firm of the sum of N2.9 billion by making customers to pay for purchases made based on the company’s invoice through his personal account.

Odekina, who testified before the court headed by Justice Ambrose Lewis Allagoa, said he has been an employee of Eunisell for over 10 years.

Amadi and his company, IDID Nigeria Limited, are being tried by the court on a five-count charge of conspiracy and fraud to the tune of N2.9 billion. The charges are preferred against them by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

At the continuation of the defendants’ trial last Thursday, Mrs Aderonke Imana announced appearance for the prosecution while Mohammed Ndarani (SAN) led the defence team comprising Barr. O.J. Akinwale and Dr Monday Onyekachi Ubani.

While being led in evidence by Mrs Aderonke Imana, the prosecution counsel, Odekina (witness) said he is currently the company’s finance manager, adding that he and his team raise waybills and invoices and not Amadi.

He said that as chief executive officer (CEO), Amadi was only interfacing with the customers with the aim of raising revenue for the company.

“Kenneth Amadi was responsible for managing our key customers such as Total, Ammasco, MRS, AZ Petroleum, SPDC to mention but a few,” he said.

Odekina told the court that as finance manager, he discovered after an audit that their customers paid money into the 2nd defendant’s account and from there, the money was remitted to Eunisell.

“Kenneth, IDID and another paid money into Eunisell account whereas the company had no relationship with them. We have relationships with Ammasco, AZ Petroleum, and others. It was usual to pay money to us but not through the defendants. They all pay money into Eunisell account but through their incorporated company,” the witness stated.

After their discovery of the fraudulent practice, Odekina said that he made a statement at the Police Fraud Unit and identified the statement which was tendered and admitted as Exhibit GP.

During the cross examination by Ubani, the witness acknowledged that they conducted an audit after Amadi left the company from where they discovered that payments were made but without narration.

Ubani asked if the witness was aware that the police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) exonerated Amadi of fraud after full investigation into their petition, but Odekina said he was not aware.

The matter was adjourned to February 18, 2022 for continuation of trial due to the absence of the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) at the proceedings.