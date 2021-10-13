A prosecution witness, Mrs Margaret Ekong on Tuesday narrated to the federal High Court in Lagos how a former director-general of the Nigeria Maritime and Administration Agency (NIMASA) Patrick Akpobolokemi and his management team spent N18 million meant for intelligence gathering on massage chairs.

Ekong, who told the trial judge, Justice Ayokunle Faji that Akpobolokemi took delivery of three of the chairs allotted to him after she supplied the chairs.

The witness also testified that the former NIMASA took one of the massage chairs to his house on Banana Island, one to his mother’s house and the last one to his house in Delta state.

Akpobolokemi was arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside: Captain Ezekiel Agaba on a 22-count charge.

In the 22-count charge, the defendants were alleged to have converted to their use, a total of N2.6 billion between December 23, 2013 and May 28, 2015.