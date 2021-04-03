With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic came a pervading sense of doom and gloom. However, to some people especially hawkers in the Abuja metropolis, there came a silver lining – the facemask. With the law enforcing the compulsory wearing of facemask outdoors came a boom in their finances. ADEGWU JOHN brings their tales of turnaround

With the law mandating the use of facemask in public places, hawking of facemasks has become a new booming business to improve income among business owners across Abuja towns.

A survey by LEADERSHIP Weekend revealed that apart from hawking the facemasks on the streets and in traffic, a large number of dealers also exits among shop owners around markets entrances where wearing of facemask has become compulsory especially with the “no facemask no entry” caveat.

Bose Aliu, 25, and a POS agent in Utako market told LEADERSHIP that she sometimes leaves her business place and positions herself in a strategic entrances to banks and markets where she often makes big sales to augment her income.

She said, “Honestly I used to sell 30 to 40 pieces of facemask on daily basis at the rate of 100 naira especially the first two weeks when the enforcement of the new law took effect but as of now, there is a slight decline due to the fact that some customers go for the fabric type which takes longer time to spoil before they will come back for new ones. But in all, I can say it is somehow a good sale for me because my profit is 50 percent in each bag containing 50 pieces bought at N1,500.

Although many business owners decried general sales decline due to gruelling economic reality and degenerating household income occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, some young hawkers on the streets have found facemask selling a new means to make ends meet.

A 17 year-old Sani Ahmed who hawks facemask around Arab Junction said he was happy to have something new doing. He added that he was previously selling traditional drugs but since COVID-19, he was able to diversify his earnings through selling facemasks.

“I have a shop here in Arab Junction so I started selling facemasks when I discovered high demand among customers. I can sell up to 30-40 pieces at the rate of 50 naira per one,” he added.

While bemoaning the high rate of unemployment in the country, Chris Chidera, 33, an NCE certificate holder who hawks facemask around Utako market said he had closed his shop to hawk facemasks due to decline in sales of general goods.

Chidera who appealed to government to make environment favourable for business to thrive, expressed concerns over economic hardship occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic and called on the government to design more economic policies that will ensure inclusive funding for entrepreneurs.

“It is not as if I am happy hawking facemasks but at least I am doing something. I want to appeal to this government to promote policies that will ensure inclusive funding for all entrepreneurs because it’s not everybody that want to do government work,” Chidera said.

The federal government has designed several economic policies aimed to recover Nigeria’s economy from downturn arising from COVID-19 pandemic but experts said more fund is needed to grow thousands of small and medium scale businesses and lift more unemployed youths from poverty.

In Nyanya garage, Abdullahi Musa, a facemask hawker told LEADERSHIP that it sold more than other products he was selling, he said he took advantage of the law and busy nature of business activities in the area to market his facemasks.

“The sale is encouraging, many people going to city centres are our big customers, like the el-Rufai bus over there doesn’t allow people to enter without facemask so I often take advantage of that and move around there to sell. I also make 50 percent of profit. Because it’s now a necessity for people to wear it, I sell very well,” Musa said.

While expressing delight over sell, Suaibu Umar 18, who sells facemasks at Area 1 Roundabout told LEADERSHIP that he sold between 20-30 pieces at the rate of N100 in a day. Umar said he preferred hawking to begging owning to the fact that he could feed from the profit without begging for food.

“I have stopped begging. For this business, I can say I eat food without begging. so it’s good for me though the profit is not much, I like it. People buy it very well and sometimes customers leave change for me willingly and by the time I add it together it becomes something good for my daily food,” Umar said.

Another facemasks hawker in Bwari, Sadiq Mohammed, told LEADERSHIP that many people are now into the business, making it more competitive to sell. He said since the beginning of the new law mandating the use of facemask in public places, the level of compliance in the area was not very strict yet he made some fair sales.

“I sell around the market side mostly and sometimes I go around Dorben Polytechnic to sell. But in all of it, at least something is coming as a profit even though it is little,” Sadiq said.

LEADERSHIP findings revealed that it’s now common to see facemasks dealers around banks entrances, school gates, streets, church gates and around most shops in business areas.

A facemask hawker along Jikwoyi-Karu road, Adam Haruna, said he mostly stands during traffic near the speed limit bumps and move around school gates to make his sales.

“You can see most of the passengers in vehicle do forget their facemasks at home so we are their saving grace by standing here and sell, I also move around school gate where students and visitors without facemasks patronise us. It all depends, sometimes I sell between 50-60 pieces in a day,” Haruna said.