The worst kept secret is out – President Yemi Osinbajo has finally declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidency. Every political analyst and commentator knew the Vice President would contest the 2023 presidency but it had been months of denials and counter denials by his office.

No doubt, in developed climes, the Vice President is usually given the right of first refusal to succeed his boss.

However, the declaration of the former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu threw spanners in the works of Osinbajo’s camp. The thinking was that with the declaration of Osinbajo’s mentor, the Vice President may opt out of the race.

There has been pressure from different support groups and businessmen calling on Osinbajo to declare for the presidency and it was just a matter of time before he heeds the call.

Indeed, the support groups aver that had been with President Muhammadu Buhari for eight years it is only natural he succeeds his boss.

On Sunday, the night the Vice President hosted members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), to Iftar at his official residence, Akinola Aguda House, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting was intended to inform the progressive governors of his ambition to succeed his boss.

On yesterday morning, the worst kept secret was let out of the bag. Osinbajo declared his intention to run for the presidency. He declared that he has garnered enough experience which stands him in a good position to succeed President Buhari in 2023. In a short speech to flag off his presidential ambition yesterday, Osinbajo who described President Buhari as a true Nigerian patriot said he had served diligently as Vice President in the last seven years during which he had met with different categories of Nigerians.

In his declaration speech, he said “In the past seven years, I have served as Vice President under a true Nigerian patriot, a servant of the nation in war and peace, and a man of integrity, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We have, together, worked through some of the most difficult times in the history of our Nation, but we have remained focused on securing the country, providing infrastructure, and growing our economy.

“As stipulated by the Nigerian Constitution, our tenure will end next year.

“In this period of seven years, I have served the government in several capacities, and have, at the direction of Mr. President, represented our country insensitive high-level international engagements. I have been to practically all local governments in Nigeria. I have been in markets, factories, schools, and farms. I have been in agricultural, mining, and oil-producing communities; in the Delta, in Kebbi, Enugu, Borno; Rivers, Plateau, and Ondo; & in all other States of the federation, listening to the diverse experiences and yearnings of our people.

“I believe that the very reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights, and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and its great peoples.

“Which is why I am today, with utmost humility, formally declaring my intention to run for the Office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.

“If by the grace of God and the will of the people, I am given the opportunity, then I believe that first, we must complete what we have started.

“Let us build a Nigeria where the man from Nnewi sees the man in Gusau as his brother, where the woman in Warri sees the woman in Jalingo as her sister, where the love of our nation burns alike in the hearts of boys and girls from Gboko to Yenogoa. Where everywhere, in this land, is home for everyone, where our diversities, tribes, and faiths unite, rather than divide us. “Let our tribes become one tribe; the Nigerian tribe, where all are treated fairly, justly, and with respect. Where all are given equal access to the abundant opportunities that God has bestowed on this nation. It’s time.” With the declaration, Osinbajo will slug it out in the All Progressive Congress (APC) primaries with Tinubu, minister of transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, and possibly with Senators Rochas Okorocha and Orji Uzo Kalu.

Suffice to say, the declaration of the Vice President has increased the political thermometer of the country.

Already the declaration has attracted an interesting response from Tinubu who publicly disowned his Osinbajo when he said no son of his has grown enough to declare for the party’s presidential ticket.

Tinubu stated this after meeting behind closed-doors with APC governors barely hours after Osinbajo’s declaration.

Specifically asked to comment on the declaration of his political godson, Osinbajo, to contest the 2023 presidency, the APC leader said, “I don’t have any son grown up enough to make such a declaration.”

The former Lagos State governor told journalists that his meeting with the APC governors was one of his numerous consultations with stakeholders on his ambition of replacing President Buhari after the expiration of his tenure in 2023.

“My mission here is to seek collaboration, support and encouragement of my party, the APC, for my ambition to become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as replacement for President Muhammadu Buhari after his tenure,” he stated.

On his part, chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said there was nothing wrong about Vice President Osinbajo contesting the party’s presidential ticket against his godfather, Tinubu, noting that it was a confirmation of the quality of the party.

He said Osinbajo’s decision to contest against Tinubu does not in anyway put the governors in a tight corner. Responding to the same question, Bagudu said, “No, no, no. In fact, on the contrary, we appreciate our party because it has become a party that has endeared itself to Nigerians. We have many brilliant people in our party, some serving and some not serving.

“The fact that we have people in our party that express desire to lead the party into the highest office in an electoral contest shows how much this our party has resonated with Nigerians and our party members.

“For us, it is a hallmark of success that people are showing interest, but at the end of the day and because they are leaders of the party, they will always put the party’s interest at heart.”

On the rumours that APC may adopt a consensus presidential candidate, the PGF chairman said, “We always encourage our party to go for the best. Don’t forget that in the 2015 presidential election primary, President Buhari contested against several others and it was a beautiful contest.

“There is nothing wrong. Members of the party always want to see consensus if it is possible but we are a democratic party. In our last convention, we had consensus in some of the offices and election in some others. There is always misrepresentation of consensus as if people are being snowballed into positions they would rather not take” he said.

The APC governors at the meeting are Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state; Simon Lalong of Plateau; Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano; Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi; Mai Mala Buni of Yobe; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; Hope Uzodimma of Imo; Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa; Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa, and Gboyega Oyetola of Osun.

Indeed, most political analysts contend that the APC ticket will be a straight fight between Tinubu and Osinbajo. The ambitions of both men have divided the South West camp of the APC.

While Tinubu may have the backing of Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu, and Osun State governor, Osinbajo will have the backing of the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun in the bag. Ekiti governor, Kayode Fayemi is also rumored to be interested in the presidency. Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu is yet to show his hand.

Also, Tinubu seems to have the backing of some strong northern states like Kano, Borno, and Niger, it is yet not clear Osinbajo’s strongholds in the north.

Tinubu also has strong support in the APC caucus in the National Assembly.