The Niger State Police Command has released a detailed information on how late Amina Aliyu was allegedly killed her 17-year-old co-wife, Fati Aliyu with mortar pestle.

LEADERSHIP WEEKEND gathered that the deceased was married to Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi about 54 days ago before her death on Tuesday in the hand of the older wife.

It was also learnt that Fati who hailed from Kastina was married as second wife to Abdullahi but few days after the marriage squabbles ensued between her and the senior wife, Amina.

LEADERSHIP WEEKEND gathered that the squabbles had degenerated to physical fight severally until last Wednesday when Fati was found dead.

Niger State Police Command through the police public relation officer (PPRO) Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP WEEKEND and gave details of how Fati was killed by Amina .

He said one Bello Lawal’ of Gwari Motors, Bosso road Minna reported on behalf of one Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi, 45 years of Mandela road Sauka Kahuta that one Fati Aliyu his second wife and of same address was found laying dead in her pool of blood.

He said that the body was found inside her parlor with part of her body burnt, an indication that apart from hitting her with pestle she was also burnt in the process.

The police spokesman said “Immediately after the information was received, the Command swung into action and arrested one Amina Aliyu age 24yrs ‘f’ of same address, a senior and co-wife to the deceased whom was alleged to have killed the deceased with a mortar pestle by a witness who is also a sister to the suspect.

“The exhibit used was recovered while investigation has commenced and suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” he added.