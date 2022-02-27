Innovation in Africa remains tested by issues that restrict them such as access to capital and is further bound by poor technical manpower and inadequate infrastructure. These challenges also include scarcity of mentors, lack of funding, lack of writing skills, lack of motivation, low demand for research, lack of research capacity conceptualising ideas, collaboration, and networking opportunities which are urgently needed.

For centuries, Africa has been seen as the “dark continent,” however, it is quickly becoming a hotbed of innovation, and smart investors are taking notice. Many challenges remain, as less than 10 of the 900 Unicorn companies around the world are in Africa but it’s safe to say that the seed of innovation in Africa has been planted.

Amid the need to change the status quo, stakeholders have over the years stressed the need for the nation to commercialize its findings by converting them into products and services that the nation needs to reduce importation of goods into our country, export its surplus, and also create more jobs, wealth and eradicate poverty.

However, as part of efforts to promote an enabling environment to commercialise and convert research findings into Nigerian products that can compete globally, the minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed paid a working visit to Unicorn Group (Unicorn), a pan-African, investment company which target innovative ideas, start-ups and early-stage companies in the technology and technology-enabled sectors across Africa; that have the potential to turn the fortunes of the continent.

Amongst others, the highlight of the event was a presentation by seven young Nigerian engineers who invented the first LNG stove.

The young inventors who are Nigerian Engineering graduates berth the first-ever Nigeria LNG stove under the supervision of the Unicorn Group. The young inventors are Toheeb Aleshinloye, Elijah Olasehinde, Edidiong Udoh, Taiwo Yussuf, Bukunola Bolajoko, Martins Omobude, and Anjola Badaru.

The stove system, the young innovators said, has lower Carbon emission with better combustion because of its level of purity.

They assured Nigerians that the stove would be inaugurated and made available in the market before the end of the year.

Speaking after a presentation of the stove to the minister and other guests, Bolajoko, the only female among the seven inventors, said they took up the teething challenge of how Nigeria could better utilise its abundant natural gas deposit.

According to her, LNG in advanced countries is used for electricity generation and industrialisation while it is either being flared or exported for processing in Africa.

Bolajoko said they were worried about the ineffective method whereby LNG, that the nation has in abundance, is either flared or shipped abroad.

She said from exported LNG, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) which is used at home for cooking is exported and shipped back for sale in Nigeria at a higher cost.

The female engineer said they were given the challenge to come up with an innovative design where LNG could be used directly for cooking.

She said after the meeting with Unicorn, it took them about five months to come up with a design suitable for the country.

Omobude, one of the inventors who explained how the stove works, said they came up with a simple design that is portable and easy to use.

He said the stove consisted of the storage system where the LNG is stored, the re-gasification unit that converts the LNG to natural gas, and the burner.

According to him, the stove has a special burner with a system that maximises the heat generated.

He explained that with the stove system one litre container of LNG would be equivalent to 600 litres of LPG.

Speaking on the advantages of the LNG stove over the LPG available presently in the country, Omobude said it would be readily available at a lower cost and stable price.

According to him, “The gas generated by the LNG stove is less risky because it is lighter than air and in case of leakage will dispense freely.

For Unicorn hub, which is popularly called Nigeria Silicon Valley, provides education, training, mentorship, infrastructure, and long-term capital to entrepreneurs, and start-ups in the technology and technology-enabled sector through its ecosystem strategy.

“Via Unicorn’s Ecosystem approach SMEs will spring up in the country, they will grow into medium scale and large scale and through that eradicate poverty in the country,” said the chairman of Unicorn, Dr. Akintoye Akindele, who described the company as a hub for the identification, incubation, and development of ideas into companies.

He said in order to achieve development, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have to be supported to transit into mega-companies, noting that Unicorn is open to all Nigerians who have ideas and can apply online and be supported to incubate and develop the ideas through mentorship with major CEOs around the world, as well as access to free server, physical library and virtual bookshops connected to campuses around the world to access knowledge.

“Where you are today is the first Unicorn campus of our other campuses around the world. This was where we birthed the idea for Africa, particularly Nigeria, to start achieving its potential. We must marry education with innovation and with skills,’’ Akindele said.

On the LNG stove, the chairman of Unicorn said they assembled the youths to come up with the innovation because of the need to finance Nigeria’s gas assets and prevent flaring.

“The stove was designed in our incubation campus here in Lagos.

“We brought the young and talented engineers together from all over Nigeria and they worked collectively for about five months designing this.

“We gave them accommodation, they get allowances and they designed this which is the first of its kind in the country.

“We will present the prototype, we will then patent it, make it available all over Nigeria, and export it first to African countries and the world in general.

“This is a product every Nigerian should be proud of and the inventors’ names will be inscribed inside the gas burners for life,” he said.

Akindele, who disclosed that 85 per cent of the production content was locally sourced, gave an assurance that it would be 100 per cent local content in a few years.

“Our ecosystem strategy addresses the challenges being faced by entrepreneurs, start-ups and early-stage companies across Africa by spurring innovation and empowering entrepreneurs to identify and build sustainable and competitive companies that will contribute to the economic growth of Africa,” he added.

On his part, the minister of Information and Culture described the Unicorn Group, a company dedicated to the incubation of business ideas, as a true representation of the Nigerian spirit,

giving hope and helping to build a new Nigeria.

‘’Unicorn is watering the seeds of innovation. Unicorn is showing that impossible is not Nigerian, that impossible is not African. Thank you for believing in Nigeria and for putting your money where your mouth is,’’ he said.

He expressed delight that the company is bringing the young ones, including those from disadvantaged communities, into its ecosystem.

‘’This is where dreams come true. This is where ideas are born and they become reality. Having the young ones, from primary to secondary to tertiary institutions, to see the best of Nigeria and the best of Africa is massive,’’ Alhaji Mohammed said, in reference to the many students he met at the Yaba campus.

He said the decision to visit is not just to see the great job that Unicorn is doing, but also to help tell the world what Unicorn is doing, adding: ‘’This is why I have come with about 25 journalists from various media establishments to see and showcase Unicorn’s groundbreaking work to the world.

The Minister was later taken on a guided tour of the Unicorn’s Yaba campus, during which he met with some of the companies that have been successfully incubated.

The companies include Bookings Africa.com, which helps professionals of all hues to monetize their skills; Film Anatomies, which uses 3D technology to produce much-needed machine parts, thus saving the country huge resources in foreign exchange; RxAll which produced the technology for authenticating drugs; Mobaby that caters to the needs of babies and Yahshud, which prevents the exclusion of Muslims, who may not believe in the usual mortgage system, from the real estate industry.

The minister also visited the stands of the ‘6 Charge Bar’, the company that provides phone battery charge solutions; ‘Inschool’, which leverages technology to take education to all, irrespective of where they are; Edusko which is connecting parents with good schools as well as I & 0 fashion which caters for women of all shapes and sizes.

He also met with Koniku, a US-based Nigerian firm that has pioneered a technology that digitizes the sense of smell and sense of taste, a technology that can be used to diagnose diseases, prospect for oil as well as provide security at airports.

Alhaji Mohammed said one of the most impressive solution providers he met during the guided tour was a company that produces reusable sanitary pads for young girls, many of whom miss school because they cannot afford the relatively expensive sanitary pads in the market.

The world’s first Liquefied Natural Gas stove, which was invented by young Nigerians under Unicorn’s tutelage, was formally unveiled to the world during the minister’s visit.