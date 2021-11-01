Nigeria’s mostly wet season farming is one of the major reasons farm produces are always cheap in season; and expensive out of season. Only a very small percentage of Nigerians have irrigation as farming system. Currently, only one per cent of Nigeria’s cropland is irrigated, according to reports. What that means is most farmers in Nigeria can cultivate their fields only during the rainy season.

That gap is money for some foodstuffs suppliers and retailers “We don’t have money to import so we must produce what we eat,” President Muhammadu Bihari said while addressing farmers last year on the importance of moving investments towards agriculture and away from petroleum products.

Luther Maren strolled into the storehouse on the cool, dry penultimate Friday. Maren is an Irish Potato farmer and supplier based in Barkin Ladi area of Plateau state. He exchanged peasantries with his neighbours and with a long chewing stick in his mouth, he told our reporter that Irish Potato is one of the most delicate but lucrative business. Maren said as a farmer, he farms Irish Potato three times in a year – April to July, November to February and December to March.

According to him, it’s more profitable to be a farmer and supplier of the product. Although he failed to disclose exactly how much he makes in a year from the business, Maren said his profit is excess of thousands of naira. He has been into the business for over seven years.

He told this newspaper that the best way to store Irish potato is to store it in a “cool place and you need to ventilate it to help prevent moisture accumulation. It doesn’t like hot weather and is not every state that farm Irish potato. Is always expensive when is fasting period.”

He said while he buys a bag of the product for N7000, it is sold up to N15000 when it is out of season.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is about the same story of Innocent Nduka, a farmer, turned Palm oil dealer (supplier). According to him, it does not require more than N50,000 to begin the purchase, storage and supply of palm oil. He buys and stores about 40 jerrycan in wait for resale in out of season to make high profit. While the quantity of the jerricans depends on how much he has as operating capital, Nduka said he could make over N11,000 profit on each jerrican after all expenses in a year.

Nduka has been in the business of palm oil supply to retailers for 10 years. “When is palm oil period, I buy a jerrycan of it at the sum of 11 thousand naira but it doesn’t have fix price,” he said. Asked how much he sells each jerrican, Nduka said: “N23,000.”

One of his major challenges is cold weather. “It’s not good for cold weather.”

Foodstuff suppliers in Nigeria, especially those who buy, store and only distribute during scarcity are actually making huge money from the taking advantage of the gap created by the absence of year-round farming system in the country.

Environmental variability includes fluctuations within the historical range but increasingly consists of extreme—and at times unprecedented—events driven by climate change and other forms of human-environmental change.

According to reports, food production, storage, processing, distribution, retail and consumption are all exposed to wide-ranging forms of environmental change, including slow-moving changes in average conditions (for example, climate, nutrient and water cycling), smaller-magnitude variations around those means and larger, anomalous disruptions.

Those who spoke with our reporter said selling foodstuffs brings in good money. Many said they had under-rated the supply side of it until situations forced them into trading in supply of various farm products. The business is even more lucrative for retailers who say sometimes they find it very difficult to get suppliers of the various products. “Foodstuff sells like hot cake if you are at a good place,” said one of the retailers in Abuja who simply identified herself as Nneka.

Irish Potato Is The Best Business – Maren

How long can you store Irish potato?

3 months.

How many times can you farm Irish potato in a year?

3 times. April to July, November to February and December to March.

How do you store your Irish potato?

The best way to store Irish potato is a cool place and you need to ventilate it to help prevent moisture accumulation.

What are the challenges?

It doesn’t like hot weather and is not every state that farm Irish potato. Is always expensive when it’s fasting period.

How much do you buy a bag of Irish?

N7000 and sell N15000. For me, this is the best business. It does not have much challenge like trading in other perishable products.



It’s Cheaper To Deal On Palm Oil – Nduka

What is the period of palm oil?

It is cheap between February and April because that’s when it is usually very available in the market. That time, I buy and store for resell.

How much do you need to start such business?

N50,000. Its relatively cheap to start. Sometimes, you can even get those producers who give you credit based on trust.

How many jerricans of palm oil do you buy?

40 jerrican but It depends on how much I have at hand.

How long have you been into the palm oil business?

10 years.

How long can you store palm oil?

It can last for at least 6 months.

How do you buy?

I buy it jerricans at the sum of N11,000 but it doesn’t have fixed price

How much are you selling each jerrican now?

N23,000.

What are the challenges of palm oil business?

Not good for cold weather.