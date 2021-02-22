By Anthony Ada Abraham,

Engr [Dr] Funmi Ayinke, a reputable engineer and philanthropist, who has dedicated her life in helping the needy to secure their future and also, uses music as a tool for moral change has released her second single “I Can Make It”.

Adekojo who is already a Fellow, Nigeria Society of Engineers (FNSE), Fellow, Nigeria Institute of Mechanical Engineers (FNIMechE), Fellow, Institute Management Consultant (FIMC, Fellow, Institute of Management Specialist UK (FIMS) and many more drops an inspirational song “I Can Make It” to encourage people going through challenges to keep hope alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with journalists about the release of her new song and how she has been coping since her stint in the industry, the amazing songstress said she was motivated to do the song because she achieved the unexpected.

She said: “I had this project, a mechanical and electrical engineering drawing project which had given me sleepless nights. At a point I now decided ok, I had to tidy up this job, and within a couple of hours I had finished. And I said waoh! So I can make this? When we presented the job, everyone acknowledged it was an excellent one.

“That formed the foundation for the lyrics, the fact that we were able to make it, irrespective of the environment, the situation around us and the pressures facing us meant we could be one of the best in the world if we wanted to. That inspired the song.

“Then I set out to change the notion that as you lay your bed, so you lie on it. The notion that your morning decides your night, this wrong. If you lay your bed in the morning, you can still change the way you will lie on it in the afternoon before the night comes. It is the afternoon that determines the night. These two principles form the focus of the song.”

Though her previous single “It’s Our Time” was a major hit on major radio and TV stations across the country, “I Can Make It” has been used by Ayinke to do wonders.

She also told LEADERSHIP that the situation of Nigeria has caused mental depression hence, getting youths attention and making them believe in themselves is becoming difficult. “This is where music comes in” she stated. “Everybody listen to music, some don’t read but they listen to music and so God gave me the inspiration to reach out to them through music so that the message of hope can get across to them. Anywhere they are they are always listening to music, and music has a way of working wonders on people,” she stated.