Government has a role to play in helping start-ups to stay in business, founder, Susan Chanel Beauty, Susan Esisi has said.

The certified beauty therapist in an interview with journalists in Lagos tasked the federal and sub-national governments to consider lowering taxes to enable small and medium scale businesses plough back their profits for expansion.

“There are challenges and setbacks from the government policies and regulations that keep changing daily. It would be easier if they are a bit relaxed to encourage start-ups with good infrastructure and low tax payments,” advised the Susan Chanel leading woman.

On the spread of her beauty brand in Nigeria and elsewhere, the famous amazon running the show at Susan Chanel said, “Currently we have a physical presence in Nigeria and Ghana for products and services. But we also have representatives in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain and South Africa where our signature products can be gotten.

“With the Ikeja store fully taken off, by January 2018, we launched the Abuja store at 9 Atakpame Street off Ademola Adetokunbo Wuse 2 and few months later in November 2018, the Lekki store at 12b Fatai Idowu Arobieke Off Admiralty Road opened. And in May, the Accra branch was opened. We operate on Skincare products and spa services for walk in and online clients.”

Speaking on her best moment thus far, Susan Chanel CEO has this to say: “Susan Chanel is known for setting trends and being the one stop shop for all female and skin issues as well as a trendsetter for various spa services like the body sculpting (removal of fat and body shaping without any surgical means) as well as the vacuum therapy (butt enlargement without surgical means).”

The Susan Chanel boss also hinted that the brand was beginning to embrace the concept of having ambassadors on board, saying “We see our ambassadors like family and it’s more than just business. We make sure the ambassadors enjoy the Susan Chanel experience with quality products and spa services as well,” adding that the brand has a way of rewarding her loyal customers.

“We have various discount periods where we celebrate customers, as well as parties during festive periods including my birthday where the customers are invited to wine and dine. We also give out gifts at the end of the year to loyal customers.”

Susan Esisi, an Efik by ethnicity, attended the University of Lagos for a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology. She is happily married to Washington Esisi

and the union is blessed with two lovely kids, a boy and a girl.

