The Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development Fausat Ibikunle has said that Kaduna State Government is using a combination of Public Private Partnership and direct intervention to bridge its housing deficit. The commissioner disclosed that the state government is building 228 housing units at Rigasa and 224 others at Unguwan Tanko within Kaduna metropolis as part of its Social Housing Programme that targets low income earners.

‘’As we speak now, we have about 428 units of between one and three bedroom houses in Kaduna metropolis alone, that are under construction. Many of them have reached an advanced stage and we have even put them out in the market for sale. ‘’And we have also awarded contract for additional housing units, starting with 100 units each, in Zaria and Kafanchan. Those ones are about to take off,’’ she further explained.

Hajiya Fausat said that some of the housing units have already been completed in Rigasa, adding that a one bedroom house costs N4,230,000 while a semi detached one-bedroom costs N5,170,000 and a two bedroom bungalow costs N6,570,000. ‘’Kaduna state is doing quite a lot, not just on its own but in partnership with the private sector. Since 2015 that this administration came in, it has partnered with so many developers who are interested in building mass housing in the state,’’ she disclosed. According to the Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development, Kaduna State Government has ‘’close to 5,000 of such mass housing units at various levels of construction progress.‘’

‘’We partner with private companies, we make them sign Development Lease Agreements, give them parcels of land, depending on the proposals that they submit. We give them timelines within which to attain certain milestones, failing which KADGIS will recommend that the contract should be reviewed,’’ she said. Hajiya Fausat pointed out that apart from direct financing of housing projects which her ministry undertakes and the Public Private Partnership, the Kaduna State Development Property Company (KSDPC) is also building houses that it sells at commercial rates. The commissioner said that KSDPC is into housing like any private developer as the agency builds ‘’houses and any interested citizen of Kaduna state or even citizen of Nigeria or anybody from anywhere can approach them and if houses ar