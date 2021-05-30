The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the death of Ahmad Gulak in Owerri, Imo State capital by armed bandits

This was made known by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Alkana, according to a release issued on Sunday.

He said at about 07:20hrs on Sunday morning, armed bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry cab carrying Gulak and two others who were on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight.

Elkana noted that Gulak had left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the police nor sister security agencies in view of the fragile security situation in the South-East and Imo in particular.

The PPRO explained that he left without any security escorts and while the cab driver took an “irregular route” to the airport, six armed men who rode in a Toyota Sienna car intercepted, identified and shot at Gulak at around Umueze obangwu in Ngor – Okpala local government area of the state, which is close to the airport.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, has consequently ordered a discreet investigation into the matter as tactical and special forces have been deployed to cordone the area and arrest the perpetrators.