Suspected bandits have terminated the academic pursuit of Ahmed Abdulhamid, an HND 2 Student of statistics of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Zaria, who was killed by the criminals during an attack on the school.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that two lecturers and many others were also abducted during the attack.

The chairman, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) Zaria chapter, Engineer Aliyu Musa Kofa, revealed that the gunmen invaded the staff quarters of the institution around 10pm Thursday night, shooting sporadically.

The late Abdulhamid was said to have sustained injury from gunshots and was rushed to the hospital but died later.

The ASUP chairman further disclosed that two lecturers, Habila Nasal and Malam Adamu Mohammed Shika, were abducted by the kidnappers, while a wife and two children of Malam Ahmad Abdul were also kidnapped but later released.

When contacted, the public relations officer of the institution, Malam Abdullahi Mohammed, confirmed the incident but declined knowledge of the exact figures of those kidnapped.

“We are skeptical to announce figures of those involved because we are still conducting a search to ascertain the exact number of people affected by the unfortunate incident.

“This is due to the fact that there are still some missing students whose whereabouts are being verified. I will however communicate as soon as the verification exercise is concluded” he stated.

The Kaduna State government also confirmed that the student, Ahmed Abdulhamid, was killed, while eight other students and two lecturers were kidnapped.

In a statement issued yesterday by the state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the state government said it got security report that the bandits invaded the staff quarters of the polytechnic, shooting sporadically and in the process two of the students were hit by the bullet and rushed to the hospital.

Aruwan stated: “The Kaduna State Government has been briefed by security agencies of an attack by bandits at the main campus of the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, late on Thursday night.

“According to the briefing, the bandits invaded the staff quarters of the campus, shooting sporadically. In the process, two students were hit and sustained gunshot injuries. They were identified as: Ahmad Muhammad and Haruna Isyaku Duniya.

“They were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. Sadly, Ahmad Muhammad succumbed to his wounds and died early this morning. Haruna Isyaku Duniya is still receiving treatment. Two lecturers and about eight students were abducted from the institution during the attack”

Aruwan said Governor Nasir el-Rufai received the security briefing with sadness and prayed for the repose of the soul of the student killed, while sending condolences to his family. He wished the injured student a speedy recovery.

“As at the time of this update, senior government officials and security agencies are conducting security assessments and interfacing with the management and students of the institution” adding that the public will be updated on further developments” Aruwan stated.

Also speaking on the attack, president of the Student Union Government (SUG) of the Polytechnic, Comrade Bello Mohammed Bello, who is also a survivor, described the attack as unfortunate.

He said, “During the attack we called on security operatives but they did not respond on time. Seven of our students were kidnapped and two lecturers with one of our student killed”.

His Death An Act Of God – Deceased’s Family

Meanwhile, a brother to the deceased, Shamwilu Abdulhamid, described the death of his brother as an act of God.

Speaking on telephone with LEADERSHIP Weekend on behalf of the family, Shamwilu said his late brother was shot in the waist and rushed to the hospital around 12am and later gave up the ghost shortly after 1am.

He said before his death, the late Ahmed Abdulhamid tried calling some of his colleagues to inform them of the incident but refused to call any member of his family in order not to aggravate his mother’s health condition.

Also speaking, one of the deceased’s sisters, Hafsat Abdulhamid, regretted that the death came when the late Ahmed was struggling to acquire education to become self-reliant.

She said the entire family, including their sick mother, regarded the loss as a will of Allah and called for fervent prayers to rid the society from the menace of banditry.

Survivor Recount Her Ordeal

Meanwile, the wife of a staff of the institution, Hajarah Abdul Ahmed, and her two children who were kidnapped and released by the bandits said after they were abducted, they trekked in the bush on foot for a distance and suddenly the leader told her to carry her children and go back.

Hajarah, who is pregnant, said she took her two children and trekked back into the bush and returned to the staff quarters alone unharmed.

Noting that she doesn’t know why she was released, she attributed it to the hand work of God.

The woman who spoke in Hausa said, “I don’t know why I was released. After trekking for a long in the bush, their leader asked me to go back with my children and I trekked back through the bush with my children back to the quarters, but I don’t know why I was released”.

School Management Suspends Academic Activities

Meanwhile, following the attack, the management of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Zaria, has suspended all academic activities of the institution indefinitely.

A statement signed by Mahmud Aliyu Kwarbai, information and protocol officer of the Polytechnic, noted that the decision followed recent attack by gunmen on lecturers and students of the polytechnic.

The statement directed all students to vacate the institution immediately.

It however, excluded IJMB students whose examinations are organized by Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and is billed to come hold next week Thursday.