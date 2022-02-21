Edo State Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) chairman Alhaji Abdul-Hamid Egele, who was released by his abductors on Thursday, has said Nigerians must come together to salvage the country from its challenges. This is even as he revealed that he was sustained by an apple a day while under captivity.

Speaking with newsmen in Benin yesterday, Egele appealed to the people not to shy away from going home as doing so will not solve the issue of kidnapping and the problem of insecurity.

“I want to advise the people not to be discouraged and run away from home, we must come together in prayers and salvage the country together.

“I have discovered that police and army in the whole world cannot solve what is happening together, but almighty Allah,” he stated.

Egele, who narrated his ordeal in the hands of his abductors, said he ate an apple on each day of the 14-days he spent in the forest with his abductors.

“Though I was offered food every day, but I told them I was not hungry but only requested an apple which they gave me one each day of the period I spent with them in the forest.

“It was the day I heard I was going to be released so I demanded for a tin of milk; they obliged me with pap.

“I needed it for strength because I knew I was going to trek long distances upon my release,” he said.

He commended his well-wishers and Muslim clerics who all prayed for his safe return.

It would be recalled that Egele was kidnapped on Monday, February 7th in Jattu, Etsako West local government area of Edo State when he was returning home after the day’s business.

His driver and police orderly were both killed in the process of his abduction by the gunmen who had trailed him to his house. He was however released 14-days later by his abductors after payment of N70 million ransom.