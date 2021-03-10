By Anthony Ada Abraham,

In a recent spotlight on the extensive capacity of Jennifer Etito Oyubu, a fast rising social media influencer whose works has remained unequivocally outstanding in the social media industry, she articulately speaks on her background, motivations and prospects in the industry.

Hailing from Delta state, the southern part of Nigeria, Jennifer Etito Oyubu was born in Lagos state on the 5th of March, where she had the earliest part of her life as a child, being nurtured under the care and provisional guidance of her parents. She had relocated to Abuja with her parents at the age of 8years, where she had her Alma mater at Kubwa Model Primary from 1992 to 2002, after which she continued her secondary education at Jewel Model Secondary School in Kubwa Abuja between the years of 2002 until 2008, where she bagged her first school leaving certificate.

Jennifer Etito later had her first degree in Theatre Art and serve with National Youth Service Corps in 2014 at the Umuahia local government area. In her interest to expand her knowledge, she had in 2015 applied for a training in make-up and artistry skills, after she established makeup studio in Abuja and Benin City, where she engaged the training of over 200 persons in make-up artistry. Within this period she decided to further her education and later bagged a Masters Degree in Theatre Art and Management from the University of Benin.

In her bid to build a career in the social media industry, Jennifer relocated to Abuja and was appointed as a social media manager at an e-commerce company, where she was trained in the professional skill of social media promotions and later a received several certifications which includes Mastering Microsoft Excel August 2018, How to manage customers feedback August 2018, Introduction to Business Management August 2018, The highly paid Manager Superstar Online December 2018, Social Media Management December 2018

She became a professional social media influencer in September 2018 with the brand name Naija brand influencer, which was coined to help brands achieve sales and recognition. She was doing this alongside working for Nigeria Madehub.

In September 2019, She started working with an online payment platform known as Paynergy Nigeria as a social media manager, where she handled the social media platforms, promotional ads campaigns which brought tremendous growth to the productivity and advancement of the company.

Other certifications and improved skills which she acquired from Google also includes the Fundamentals Of Digital Marketing in July 2019, Google analytics for beginners February in 2020 and the Google tag fundamentals in February 2020. In recent times, her capacity, experience and outstanding delivery of excellence in her promotional ability as a social media influencer, she has remained unequivocally committed to the vision of engaging more creative approaches on Social Media.