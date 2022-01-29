The emotional, physical, and psychological trauma of 15-year-old Favour Aizoba, a secondary school student in Benin City, Edo State, will certainly hunt her for a very long time to come.

Like many of her peers, Favour had dreamt of completing her secondary school education proceeding to a higher institution of her choice upon graduation to be useful to herself, her family, and society.

She was determined to make her 45 years old widow mother proud. Her mother, Mrs Peace Aizoba, primarily is saddled with the sole responsibility of providing for five children from the meager amount she earns from her petty business after the death of her husband over a decade ago.

LEADERSHIP Weekend noted that Favour lost her father when she was barely five years old as the mother struggled through the trouble of life to meet the needs of her family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Favour had left her Ikpoba home for school sometime in June 2021, with her backpack containing her books and launch box strapped to her back. She is said to be an intelligent student.

Narrating her ordeal, Favour said she was abducted inside a bus she boarded.

She said, “After the final bell rang which signaled the end of school activities, I went to the bus stop along Sapele road in Benin where I boarded a commercial bus popularly called ‘tuke tuke’.

“Unknowing to me the bus ride marked the beginning of my journey to Mali a West African Country, where I was abducted for prostitution and human slavery.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Expectedly, she said my family waited for my return from school on that fateful day, but, sadly I did not return home.

“I was abducted by a kidnapping gang and transported to Mali,” she said.

Favour narrates horrible experience

“On the 11th of June, 2021 when I was coming back from school along Sapele Road, I took a bus from Sapele road to Ring Road from where I took another bus that was going in my direction which is Ikpoba Hill.

“Inside the bus, I met two girls, the conductor, the driver, and one other person.

“While on transit, the driver diverted and when we asked him why, he said there was traffic on the road and he wanted to take another direction but when the journey was getting too long, I now asked him where he was going and he said I should keep quiet, that he knows what he is doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Then the other girl was also asking the same question. They started flogging us with whips, saying if we argued with them, they would kill us.”

She said the bus was in transit till it was late.

Favour said they were kept in a house and later car to transport them to another location.

She continued: “They put us into a house that we don’t even know and later they came back, put us into another bus and said we are going out and we drove for a very long time then he stopped and we entered another bus.

“The bus driver after along drive, handed us over to another driver in a small car. I noticed that the inscription written in the signposts was no longer in English speaking country, as every inscription was written in French so, I now asked the man location of where we are and he said we are not in Nigeria again but in Benin Republic.”

Favour said they were also denied access to use urinate or alight from the car for any purpose.

“Even when we wanted to ease ourselves, he refused and insisted that his job was to take us to our destination and that he was told not to allow us to come down from the vehicle.

“We went for some days then we were transferred to a long bus and the driver told us that we were going to Mali.

“When we arrived Mali, we were smuggled to a place where we were handed over to a lady who told us that she is our madam,” she said.

She explained that they were kept inside a room, adding that they later brought clothes for them and gave them food and water to drink.

“We were three girls. In the night, she said we should take our clothes that we are going out to work and we asked which work, they said we should not ask questions but I said I wasn’t not intrested and that I want to go back to my mother and the lady now used mopping stick to flog me saying that I asked too many questions and that I am too stubborn.

“I was subsequently locked in a room for several days without food. After some days, she took me to Senegal that she wants to give me to people selling gold since I cannot prostitute for her and give her money,” she said.

Speaking further, she said her problem started when the people selling gold rejected her.

According to her, “The merchant selling gold in Senegal rejected me, saying that she should take me back to Nigeria. She was very angry and called me a witch and used a pestle to beat me.”

My escape

On how she managed to escape from her alleged madam, she said the day coincided with a party in their residence, adding that everyone was tired and paid less attention to them.

“The night I escaped coincided with a party in the building we were smuggled to. Something miraculous happened, something woke me up and I saw a light, then I followed the light till it stopped at the gate and I saw an opening at the gate, I looked around and did not see anybody including the gatemen.

“I only saw their mats and every other person was asleep so I forced myself through the opening and started running in the street. I ran for a very long time, maybe for like two hours.

“At dawn, I saw a woman and I greeted her in English and she responded, I now told her my story but she said she was scared of taking me with her because she doesn’t know if our discussion is being recorded somewhere but that she can help me to get out of the environment. So she stopped a taxi for me, paid, and told the taxi man to take me to a bus stop loading passengers to Nigeria.

“The bus I entered was supposed to take me to Cotonou but the bus stopped in a village and the driver said the bus that would come and take me to Cotonou would come but after two days, I did not see the driver again.”

She said while she was looking confused, she sought help from a passerby.

“I started crying and now used somebody’s phone to call my mum, it was on a Saturday and she now told me to go and look for a church in the area on Sunday.

“Sadly, it was a Muslim community but my mum asked that I should send the name of the place which I later learnt that it was somewhere in Burkina Faso and through Google, they discovered that there is an Assemblies of God Church so she called me to say I should go and locate the church.

“There were some other girls I met in the park who also said they wanted to follow me to the church and that was how we went to trace the church. We met the pastor and explained everything to him, he now called my mum and allayed her fears.”

She said the Church catered for their needs and got them all the necessary documents to travel back to Nigeria.

“The pastor arranged all our travel documents, they took us to the Nigerian embassy in Burkina Faso, and after some days, he bought a ticket for me and we left Burkina Faso.

“I arrived back in Benin on the 31st of July. I was away for almost two months,” she said.

My daughter returned to Nigeria impregnated, she was after rape – Victims Mother

Favour’s mother, Mrs Peace Aizoba, said in August last year the earlier test result did not reveal that her daughter was pregnant.

“In August last year when my daughter returned home, we went for a medical check-up at the central hospital. Reports came out negative. We were only told that she was short of blood and that we should place her on good food that would boost her blood and improve her immunity. But what came to us as a shock was the findings that my daughter was pregnant,” she said.

She, however, noted that they asked us to do a scan which they did at two separate hospitals which confirmed that she was pregnant with twins.

“The doctors asked if I will like the pregnancy to be aborted and I refused because it is against my religious belief and at the same time, we were disturbed that how can she give birth to a child that doesn’t have a father because she was raped.

“Many people advised that we should abort the pregnancy but I insisted even the medical workers are scared to tamper with the pregnancy because it was twins so I registered her at Central Hospital where she started attending antenatal,” she stated.

Battle to save her life

She recalled that sometime in December when she returned home from hawking, Favour complained that she was having terrible pain so I gave her paracetamol but her condition worsened so in the morning I quickly took her to the clinic where they admitted her.

She said all the money she had on her was N6,000, so she called her eldest daughter who gave her additional cash which motivated the doctors to attend to her.

“Favour kept complaining of pain and was crying throughout the night. We were asked to go for another scan which we did.

“They said it was conception pain she was having and it wasn’t time for her delivery because by then the pregnancy was about six months.

“In the middle of confusion and panic, she went into labour in the waiting room where she gave birth to baby twins prematurely,” she said

She noted that the doctors at the Central Hospital asked them to take the babies to UBTH where they can be put in an incubator.

Aizoba said she immediately hired a cab and quickly rushed to UBTH but on getting there they were told that UBTH is filled.

“We were referred to Modic hospital but while on transit we lost the babies already.

“They died on arrival at the private clinic. At this point my daughter was still at UBTH and bleeding profusely, the doctors battled to save her life. She bled for two days; throughout that period, I was praying for God’s intervention to save my daughter’s life,” she said.

Aizoba said they bought blood for her and after a few hours, she was stabilised.

“When she was due to be discharged, I didn’t have money to pay for the medical bills; it was one Otaigbe and other doctors that contributed money for my daughter. What we spent was over N200, 000, all donated by sympathizers. It was God that came to my daughter’s rescue.”

Speaking further, she said amidst her ordeal a man who claimed to be a police officer tried to make love advances to her daughter.

She continued: “You can imagine despite all she has gone through, a man who resides in our street came to the house when I wasn’t around and asked her my whereabout that he wanted to see me.

“He claimed to be a police officer. He asked my daughter to give him her number with the excuse that she will call her line to speak to me only for him to be calling my daughter and be making love advances to her when I came back, I was so furious and confronted the man he, however, denied completely.”

Another attempt to kidnap Favour

The victim’s mother said as they tried to come to terms with the reality of her daughter’s ordeal, her daughter’s cell phone rang, and when she picked it a voice of a man who asked if her daughter was interested to travel to Kenya.

When I interrogated her, on how the man got her phone number she said it was via her Facebook page.

“He said if my daughter is willing to be trafficked, she will get a job where she will be paid N100, 000 monthly and that her suffering will be over.

“He kept calling her repeatedly that his boss asked him to get some girls from Edo willing to travel. He even asked my daughter to assist in getting some girls for him for the journey and come to where he lives to perfect the traveling,” she said.

On his part, the executive director, Initiative for Youth Awareness on Migration, Immigration, Development and Reintegration (IYAMDIR) a non governmental organisation saddle with the responsibility of enlightening the citizens against illegal human trafficking called on all the three tiers of governments and all stakeholders to join in the fight against the menace.

“The government of Edo State’s efforts to set up a task force team against trafficking is commendable.

“NAPTIP and other passionate NGOs must collaborate to see that the likes of Favour are rehabilitated to bring back her confidence, go back to school, and then can also be useful to fight the menace of human trafficking,” the group added.