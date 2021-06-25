Tech entrepreneur and music promoter, Iking Ferry, has explained how he founded a leading streaming platform in West Africa, Naijatraffic.

He said the name ‘Naijatraffic’ was derived from a real life experience in 2018 when he was on way home from school.

At age 24, not much is expected from anyone. It’s a time of youth when you would be concerned with exciting things of life.

However, for Iking Ferry, an Ebonyi State born Nigerian entrepreneur, it’s a different ball game.

He said: “The name ‘Naijatraffic’ was derived in 2018 on my way home from school, when I was doing my National Diploma at Yaba College of Technology. On this very day I faced a hectic Lagos traffic that lasted for more than 18 hours for an hour journey. The name “Naija” means Nigeria while the “Traffic” stands for overcrowded visitors, all together forming “Naijatraffic, which means a platform with a huge number of daily visitors.”

Iking Ferry sits atop a multi-billion naira company known as Naijatraffic but registered with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as Naijatraffic Entertainment & Media, a digital and technology company.

It is one of the most popular media companies valued by many people around the world for its incredible music streaming services, web publishing and digital marketing campaign.

This is just after two years of starting this company. As a result, Ferry has helped many artistes from different parts of the world by promoting their songs. This has made him win many awards both locally and internationally.

Iking Ferry discribed himself as entrepreneur, technologist, philanthropist, a big dreamer and a hard-worker who wouldn’t allow any opportunity goes by.

“I have been an entrepreneur since I was seven year-old. It came naturally to me. I am probably one of the most optimistic people you’ll ever meet.

I have started a lot of other businesses before Naijatraffic.

“I once had a mini shop when I was in the village, where I charge and repaired phones, sell mobile phone accessories, fuel and black market kerosene.

“After my secondary education in 2015, I moved to Lagos and became a full time telecom engineer. I have done a lot of things to be honest.

“Coming back to Naijatraffic, I started it sometime in 2018 as a music blog,

it actually was supposed to be a side hustle, to earn little from digital marketing, and promotion but as fate would have it, it blew up after working with few artistes.

“I think all my failures and trials have been preparing me for this,” he explained.

According to him, Naijatraffic started as a side hustle that became a reality far bigger than the dream.

But the idea really wasn’t his making, like he said, he’s an opportunist who saw a need and tried to fulfill it.

He was actually a victim of a circumstance as many in his shoes then would nurse their wounds and walk on but Iking Ferry is made of differently mettle entirely – he became a victor from being a victim.

“I developed passion for music in 2016 and became a songwriter. I was scammed by different music promoters and video directors after spending all my savings for a music video shoot I ended up being bamboozle. At that point, I realised I had stumbled on something.

I figured if I had this problem, a fleet of other persons would most likely have the same problem and that was the birthplace for Naijatraffic,” he added.

But after being scammed by some music marketers, Iking Ferry took the risk and enrolled at the Los Angeles College of Music in California, where he studied music business and digital marketing online. He did a lot of research about music business and had the opportunity to learn all about programming and web development.

The good thing about Iking Ferry is that he is not only a music promoter, he is also a very good businessman. IKing Ferry has numerous companies in charge of promoting and transmitting music.

The multi-billion naira company known as Naijatraffic having various subsidiaries such as Naijatraffic Digital responsible for its digital distribution, web publishing, brand profiling, digital streaming, marketing campaign, music publishing and licensing, and Young Boss Empire, which is also one of the Naijatraffic subsidiaries responsible for brand management, A&R and PR Services.

Naijatraffic is a great innovative platform founded by Iking Ferry for aspiring musicians to showcase themselves and their music to the world. It allows users from all over the world to upload their music and to get more exposure as musicians.