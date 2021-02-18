By Anthony Ada Abraham,

The 25-year-old top model Jocelyn Wedow is making waves in the film industry as the fresh talent to watch out for. Her vibrant personality, drop-dead gorgeous looks, stunning figure, and acting talent have attracted some of the biggest names in Hollywood. ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM spoke with Wedow about making her foray into acting and plans for the future.

Hello, Jocelyn. Please tell us about yourself.

I was born in Owen Sound, Ontario, and grew up in Brussels in a large family comprising my parents and four siblings. I moved to Toronto for further education and studied Bachelor of Science in Psychology at the University of Toronto. I am currently studying Architectural Design at The New School, NY.

What inspired you to venture into the modeling industry?

Modeling happened quite by chance. I intended on pursuing a career in the medical field for either dermatology or psychiatry, but my plans changed when I was scouted by Nick Bateman, who encouraged me to consider modeling. Since then, there has been no looking back.

How has your journey been so far?

It’s been incredible. Each day has been a wonderful and excellent learning experience from the time I decided to become a model and migrated to the USA. Soon, I was signed up by the reputed modeling agencies – CW Management and Elite Model Management in Miami and Los Angeles, and was inundated with work. I have modeled for various clothing/swim brands and magazine editorials.

What would you define as the highlight of your career to date?

There have been many, but amongst them, being featured in the Sports Illustrated magazine and walking on the runway for the Miami Swim Week definitely stands out as my most memorable experiences and highlights of my career.

That’s wonderful. From making heads turn as a beautiful top model, you are now foraying into Hollywood. How soon can your fans expect to see you on the silver screen?

Very soon! My debut movie “Summit Fever,” directed by Julian Gilbey, is in the pre-production stage. I have also been cast for a role in an upcoming project led by the legendary film director, Michael Bay.

Good luck with your future projects. What are your plans for the New Year, 2021?

Thank you for your good wishes. I am very excited about the New Year as I am looking forward to the release of my debut movie and signing more films with exciting roles. I also enjoy playing golf and intend to pursue it at a competitive level.